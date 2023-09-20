Junior doctors and consultants at hospitals in Suffolk are today taking part in coordinated strike action for the first time.

The trusts which run West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds and Ipswich Hospital have confirmed that appointments and procedures have been rescheduled.

On their website West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSNFT), which also runs Newmarket Hospital said: “Please be patient with us whilst we work to recover our services – we will be in touch with you.”

What services will be affected at WSNFT?

The trust stressed that their accident and emergency department will be open throughout the strike period and critical maternity services will continue.

WSNFT added: “It is really important that in emergency and life-threatening cases – when someone is seriously ill, or their life is at risk - patients continue to come forward as normal.”

“All time critical maternity services will continue and if you need emergency maternity care during the strike period, then please contact our maternity services on 01284 713278 or dial 999.

“Some planned appointments/procedures will need to be postponed. We will contact you directly if you are affected.”

GP services in Suffolk will be running as normal throughout the industrial action

What will be the impact of strikes at Ipswich Hospital?

Dr Angela Tillett, chief medical officer at East Suffolk NHS Foundation trust (ESNEFT), which runs Ipswich Hospital said: “This is the first time that consultants and junior doctors strikes will be taking place at the same time.

“We have been carefully planning for the impact of this joint strike action and our focus remains on providing urgent and emergency services and inpatient care.

“Unfortunately this means we have had to reschedule some appointments and operations and we are very sorry for any inconvenience this causes.

We always try to reschedule these appointments as quickly as possible. Patients should continue to attend their appointments unless we have contacted them.

“It is really important that patients know they can continue to seek medical help if they need it during the strike action, either via NHS 111 online or via 999/A&E if they have a life-threatening emergency.”

When are the strikes taking place?

The British Medical Association (BMA) consultants’ strike started at 6.59am yesterday (Tuesday, September 19) and will continue until 6.59am on Thursday, September 21.

Junior doctors, also part of the BMA union, started their strike this morning at 6.59am (Wednesday) this will end on Saturday, September 23.

What are the BMA strikes calling for?

This is the first time that BMA junior doctors and BMA consultants will be taking strike action at the same time.

Both strikes are in relation to an ongoing dispute with the government over pay and conditions.