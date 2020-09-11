A former Suffolk Constabulary police officer has appeared in court today and pleaded guilty to two offences.

Daniel Jackson, 28, of Lakenheath, appeared at Norwich Crown Court to face two charges - misconduct in a public office and perverting the course of justice.

It follows an incident on October 20 last year, where another man was detained for possession of drugs in Newmarket .

Following a police interview on April 8 this year, he was summonsed to Norwich Magistrates Court on August 14, for an initial hearing.

Jackson resigned from the force in July and following his guilty plea the case has been adjourned for pre-sentence reports until Friday, October 2.

