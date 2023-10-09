One of the most widely respected business awards will take this week.

The Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business awards will be held at The Apex venue, Charter Square, Bury St Edmunds, on Friday.

The gala evening, now its 12th year, showcases the best in business across West Suffolk.

The Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards 2022. Picture: Richard Marsham

The awards night is also an important opportunity for business people to network, join forces and further cement the reputation of district on the regional and national enterprise map.

ITV News Anglia presenter, Becky Jago, will host the awards, which this year has been extended to 13 categories.

It follows record entries and four new sponsors on board for 2023.

Anglia News anchor Becky Jago. Photo by Dave Kingdom

Becky Jago said: “The West Suffolk Busines awards acknowledge the very best in business in the area.

“It will be fantastic to celebrate the exciting, hard-working, diverse and innovative businesses we have here."

The four new sponsors include: the arc Shopping Centre, Bury St Edmunds, which is sponsoring the Green/ Environment Award, Greene & Greene Solicitors, also of Bury; the Business Leader of the Year award, and Bay Tree VA, of Stowmarket, the new Freelancer of the Year Award.

Thomas Ridley Foodservice, of Rougham, is sponsoring the drinks reception.

Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards sponsors

Jaynic, the leading land promotion and property development company, based in Suffolk Park, is the headline sponsor.

Backing the awards since 2019, the company has agreed to sponsor the event for the next three years.

Bury Free Press editor Barry Peters, one of the founders of the awards, said: “These awards have become a firm fixture on the business calendar, both for prestige and for networking. Where else can businesses large and small come together, have access to some of West Suffolk's prime movers and shakers, and also celebrate success.

The gala dinner is attended by more than 250 people

“The Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards celebrate thinkers, entrepreneurs, firms with real longevity and also those with fresh ideas. It's the perfect melting pot for success.”

Meet the finalists for 2023

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year

(Sponsored by WS Training)

Benjamin Jones, Hughes Electrical

Benjamin has consistently offered a high level of customer service, with the highest rate of reviews from customers left for him.

Charlie Stewart, Harrod Sport

Charlie should be recognised for this award, said his nomination paper, because he is a role model to other young men.

Jermaine Harrington, Angel Hotel

At the Angel Hotel, Jermaine is now able to run every section of the kitchen. But, even more impressive, is his growth into a mature and charismatic team member.

Award for Innovation

(Sponsored by Treatt)

The Hestia Clinic:

The clinic is located in Bury St Edmunds and has been recognised as a Top 10 UK Aesthetic Clinic 2023.

Eezybike: Eezybike is an E bike rental service in Suffolk and has recently introduced Eezypods - innovative remote controlled bike huts that are both remotely controlled and solar powered.

Alkemy Distillery

Alkemy is a one-of-a-kind distillery in the UK, producing the first UK-grown rum made from sugar beet.

Best New Start Up

(Sponsored by Menta)

Alkemy Distillery

Alkemy was founded in 2021 by two brothers after returning home to Suffolk after some time overseas producing rum.

Artefact Brewing

Artefact was set up in 2020 by husband and wife team, James Phillips and Kat Lawson-Phillips.

The Hestia Clinic

As the first and only dedicated medical cosmetic clinic in Bury St Edmunds, the clinic brings something unique to the town.

Unmatched

Unmatched is a marketing and CRM consultancy

Business Leader of the Year

(Sponsored by Greene &Greene)

Charles Downie, Bacton Transport Service

Charles is committed to building a successful organisation, with the right culture and leadership team with a shared vision to continue growing Bacton Transport.

Paul Donno, 1 Accounts Online

Paul's journey is a testament to his passion for making a positive impact on the community he grew up in, Haverhill.

Rachelle Hutt, Mess Around

Rachelle has worked hard to not only develop herself as a franchisor but also to grow and scale Mess Around. She now has 11 franchisees in the business.

Andrew Stevens, CNet Training

Bury-based CNet Training is the global leader in technical education for the digital infrastructure industry.

Business of the Year ( Medium/ Large)

(Sponsored by Suffolk Chamber of Commerce)

Bennett Homes

Building between 50 and 150 homes every year since the 1960s, the company has consistently delivered high quality, energy efficient new homes.

Bacton Transport Services

Bacton Transport is a fast growing, family-owned, haulage company specialising in pallet haulage and retail logistics.

Guardtech Group

Guardtech is a business that spans out of a company called Guardline Technology that Director Ray Wheeler started in 1981.

Portable Space

Portable Space was born in 2002 following a diversity project carried out by the Black family as part of their farming business.

Business of the Year (Small)

(Sponsored by Suffolk Chamber of Commerce)

James Bailey Planning

JBPL is a planning consultancy that was formed in 2020 by owner James Bailey, to provide clients with added planning benefits through local knowledge and extensive experience.

LS Fitness

LS Fitness started as an online brand during the first lock-down of 2020, sharing home workout videos and informational posts about fitness and nutrition via social media.

Midgar Coffee

Since July 2022, Midgar Coffee has been offering a relaxed environment, a wealth of hospitality experience, a personable warm welcome and serving the best coffee and cakes to guests in Bury.

Mess Around

Mess Around took a huge hit over Covid. They went from 35 franchisees down to just 5. After being involved in the BSN awards in 2022, they were acutely aware of how under-represented the Children's Activity Providers industry was. They are working hard to secure their future development but also on the mental health and well-being of the parents, too.

Contribution to the Community

(Sponsored by Cambridge Building Society)

West Suffolk College

Teaching 15,000 students across East Anglia and beyond, the ECG (of which West Suffolk College is a part of) works with 898 employers via apprenticeships, supports 1,732 apprentices and within this, 2,748 work experience placements are currently active.

Theatre Royal

The theatre transforms the lives of people in the local community through the power of the performing arts.

EcoCarriers Bury St Edmunds

They run free cycle training sessions for all ages and abilities - 25 sessions in the past year by the end of September, each with up to 24 participants.

The Coffee House, St Nicholas Hospice Care

The Coffee House Fornham and Moreton Hall pledged to donate 1p per every cup of coffee sold. In addition to other fundraising, they have now raised £27,832 towards the work of the hospice.

Customer Service Award

(Sponsored by Our Bury St Edmunds)

Ellisons Solicitors

Ellisons pride themselves on client service, and the learning and development programmes focus on developing colleagues’ customer care skills.

Queens Bar & Grill Bury

The team aims to make everyone feels at home and comfortable. This means that customers leave recommending them to friends and coming back themselves with different groups.

Sheridans

Sheridans ensure that they are providing outstanding customer services and give the most appropriate advice and information when trying to support selling and purchasing requirements.

Employee of the Year

(Sponsored by West Suffolk College)

Isabella Proctor, Unmatched

Isabella is a Digital Account Executive, which means she handles all client work and communications. Isabella pours her heart and soul into what she does.

Laura Elliott, Toolbox Marketing

Laura was 19 when she joined Toolbox Marketing in 2022 as Office Administrator. One year on, she is now Office Manager.

Jill Smith, WS Training

Jill has been employed at the Supported Learning Centre (SLC) for eight years, working as a Learning Support Assistant (LSA) for young people on study programmes.

Katie Donno, 1 Accounts Online

This nomination highlights Katie's exceptional customer service skills and her journey of resilience and triumph.

Freelancer of the Year

(Sponsored by Bay Tree VA)

Louis James-Parker (Louis James-Parker Ltd)

Louis is a freelance filmmaker and photographer focusing on delivering high quality content that creates amazing results for clients.

Clair Bryant (The Handy Marketing Company)

Clair is an advocate for freelancers/ consultants, often publicly promoting the benefits of using the community to businesses.

Stephanie Brooks (EquiVie Coaching for Equestrians)

EquiVie, Coaching for Equestrians, was founded by Stephanie two years ago and has gone from strength to strength offering rider centred coaching for equestrians.

Tom Appleton

Tom has performed across the globe with groups such as the Monteverdi Choir and the St Paul's Cathedral Choir. These experiences have given him a great sense of the power of music.

Green / Environment Award

(Sponsored by arc Shopping Centre)

River Lark Catchment Partnership

This organisation impacts the local environment by removing litter and harmful invasive species, restoring the river banks and channels to improve habitats and biodiversity.Still Good Food

Still Good Food works to reduce the environmental impact of food waste by ensuring edible surplus food gets to people rather than being thrown away.

EcoCarriers Bury St Edmunds

EcoCarriers is a Community Benefit Society (a type of co-operative). It has a trading arm (zero emission deliveries by bicycle/e-cargobike) and a community arm (projects such as the Bike Library and the award-winning school Bike Train).

Alkemy Distillery

Within the UK market, both importing and producing rum has a significant impact on the environment. Just seven miles from the sugar refinery in Bury, Alkemy is able to vastly reduce its carbon footprint, by not having to ship the raw materials over great distances.

Lifetime Achievement Award

(Sponsored by Jaynic)

Justin Godfrey (Thomas Ridley)

Thomas Ridley has been based in Bury for more than 200 years and Justin has steered it forward and built it into a large, stable, profitable business.

Wendy Evans-Hendrick (Orwell Housing)

Over the 29 years Wendy has worked for Orwell Housing as Development Manager, Director of Development, and, for the last five years as CEO, Wendy has always been committed to providing affordable places to live in West Suffolk and beyond.

Hannah Purse (Hannah's Medical Aesthetics)

Hannah offers a helping hand to other small businesses by providing a space in a prime location for other businesses to offer their services from.

Roger Quince

Roger spent 10 years as chair of West Suffolk Hospital, six years as a trustee of the homeless charity, Emmaus, seven years as chair of Theatre Royal, six years as a trustee and vice chair of Unity Schools Partnership and two years as chair of the governing body of County High School in Bury.

Investing in West Suffolk

(Sponsored by West Suffolk Council)

Cameron Ventures Group

Over the past 12 months, Cameron Ventures has continued to invest in their business. This includes refurbishment projects, new rooms, new concept trials in dark kitchens, as well as a unique training programme for Ukrainians affected by the war to retrain.

Camp Tails

Camp Tails is a luxury dog daycare business that also offers grooming and an overnight service. Since 2016, they have grown from 2 to 20 staff.

Level Up Print

Based in Newmarket, Level Up Print has grown exceptionally in sales each year and now works with big brands including CLAAS, Marshalls, Ashtons Legal and the National Horse Racing Museum.

Dr Nikos Savvas (West Suffolk College)

It is 10 years since Nikos Savvas became CEO of West Suffolk College. The group now employs 1,350 staff and has about 15,000 students. While the aim of attending college is to come out with a qualification, Nikos says where the college adds value is by giving students connections with businesses.