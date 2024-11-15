Residents and visitors to West Suffolk will have the chance to browse for the perfect Christmas gift as extra markets have been added.

Festive markets will be running alongside the regular ones in Bury St Edmunds, Newmarket, Haverhill and Mildenhall in the lead-up to Christmas.

They will feature a variety of unique crafts and homemade products from local vendors, including sweet treats, hot food, woodcrafts, ceramics, jewellery, art prints and more.

Picture: West Suffolk Council

Mildenhall will host mini-markets on Sunday, December 15 and 22 featuring regular traders alongside some new faces. There will also be music and children’s activates.

Shoppers in Bury will also have a chance to get into the joyful spirit when traders return to the town for three Sundays next month.

Festive stalls will be in the town centre on December 1, 15 and 22.

In Haverhill, the festive market will take place on Saturday, December 7; in Newmarket, on Saturday, December 14; and in Clare, on Saturday, December 22.

Cllr Indy Wijenayaka, cabinet member for growth at West Suffolk Council, said: “We are thrilled to be hosting extra markets for our local communities during the festive period.

“Our goal is to create thriving communities where people can come together, support local businesses and immerse themselves in the cheerful atmosphere.

“These markets are designed to be a celebration of local talent and a wonderful way for residents and visitors to prepare for the holiday season.”