Families 'will be allowed to meet by Easter'

Families will be allowed to meet again next month under the Government's roadmap out of lockdown.

Two different households will be allowed to meet outside by Easter under an easing of the rule of six, The Telegraph reports.

It quotes a senior Government source saying: "What the public is longing for more than anything is seeing family members and loved ones. It's been a very long and difficult year."

Boris Johnson (44509591)

There have also been discussions about re-introducing the Rule of Six to allow groups of half a dozen people from different households to meet from Easter too - however sources say this has not yet been confirmed, according to The Sun.

Decisions about the earliest possible dates for pubs and restaurants to open remain “fluid” — with Mr Johnson studying data this weekend.

But The Guardian reports the PM is on collision course with chief medical officer Chris Whitty over plans for all schools to return on March 8.

Prof Whitty is reportedly opposed to the 'big bang' reopening and was resisting putting his name to a show of support for the policy.

Instead he has offered support described as “lukewarm” and is expected to say it is down to politicians to make the final call on the timing of school reopenings, the report says.

The Government has denied the claims, with a spokesman adding: "We know schools, parents and pupils need clarity on plans as soon as possible, which is why we have committed to providing two weeks’ notice for them to prepare … Pupils will return from 8 March at the earliest.”

Meanwhile The Sun claims there will be bad news for anyone desperate for a post-lockdown haircut.

Senior sources say the beauty industry still “has some time to go” before it can reopen.

The close-contact issue means it may be late April before hairdressers can resume.

The measures will be unveiled in the Prime Minister's roadmap, which is being launched on Monday.

Social distancing is expected to remain in place for months to come, along with the wearing of facemasks and guidance to work from home wherever possible.