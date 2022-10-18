The family of a Red Lodge mum who died of hypothermia after she went missing for almost two days have criticised police over the level of resources used to find her.

Mum-of-two Ginette Rose, 36, left her Privet Way home through the living room window at 9.50pm on Sunday, November 14 last year, after she began acting 'out of character'.

Despite a police search, Ms Rose's naked body was found in undergrowth near Fenn Farm in Herringswell by family members on November 16 - just two miles from her home. A post-mortem examination found she died of hypothermia.

During an inquest today at Suffolk Coroner's Court, Ms Rose's partner Nigel Sanders said he did not feel the police were 'taking him seriously' during the investigation, particularly when he mentioned that she was susceptible to cold as she had had her thyroid removed.

However, police told the inquest that they had used all the resources available and focussed on high-risk areas such as woodland and water in case she was experiencing a delusional episode as she had been showing an 'out of character' interest in religious ideas and conspiracy theories.

Mr Sanders also hit out at the constabulary for not bringing a sniffer dog to the home to trace her footsteps, instead taking one to search family members' homes.

"How the authorities didn't find her is a mystery to me. After 40 hours of searching they found nothing and it was actually members of the public that found her," he said.

"In my personal point of view, responses were deployed in the wrong areas at the wrong times for the wrong things."

Ms Rose was found in an area that had not yet been searched by police.

But Detective Sergeant Nathan Hails said the constabulary had used all the resources it had available at the time to find Ms Rose, with all officers working in the area involved in the search.

He told the court PCSOs had been tasked with door to door investigations, hospitals were called, appeals were released and search and rescue teams, including volunteers from SULSAR, were deployed throughout the day on November 15.

Police Search and Rescue Officer Ben Redmond, who said detectives acted 'immediately', explained certain areas were prioritised over others due to Ms Rose's unusual behaviour.

He also said while drones were used, thermal cameras are sometimes unable to penetrate covered areas and could have missed her if they were not in the area while she was moving.

Ms Rose was found naked by her family members in undergrowth about two miles from her home, after her clothes were discovered near a primary school on the estate she lived on. CCTV showed her in the area of the school the same evening she left her home.

The court heard that the removal of her clothing could have been down to a phenomenon called 'paradoxical undressing' which sees people suffering from hypothermia take off clothes as they feel warmer than they are.

Police who attended the scene, which was about 40 minutes from where her clothes were found, identified no third-party involvement and no evidence to suggest the death was a suicide.

The court heard Ms Rose's GP records showed no history of mental health issues.

"Netty was always a vibrant, happy, devoted partner and loving mother, who loved her family with everything she could give," Mr Sanders told the inquest.

"She absolutely adored being a mum and excelled in that role," he added.

He said something must have 'gone wrong' with Ms Rose for her to leave the home that evening, and that while her behaviour had been a little different, she had still seemed 'well and happy'.

Coroner Nigel Parsley said: "It is natural when we have lost a loved one that we use the benefit of hindsight and we ask the 'what ifs'.

"I think the police responded with what they could and what was available at the time."

He drew a narrative conclusion that she died of unprotected exposure to cold weather conditions whilst the balance of her mind was disturbed.

Speaking to the family, he said: "There isn't anything that any one of you could have known. You just could not have known this was going to happen. It has come out of the blue."

