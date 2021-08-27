The widow of Simon Dobbin hopes his family will finally secure justice after a post-mortem examination confirmed a link between his death and the attack by football hooligans which left him permanently brain damaged.

Simon, of Mildenhall, died in his sleep last October aged 48 – more than five years after thugs stamped on his head in the 90-second assault in Southend which left him unable to walk and talk.

On Wednesday, Essex Police said a post-mortem examination, held last year, found a causal link between his death and the attack by about 24 people, who targeted Simon and his friends after a match between Cambridge and Southend United on March 21, 2015.

Simon Dobbin, of Mildenhall, pictured with wife Nicole before he was attacked

Police have launched an investigation to determine who was responsible for his death.

Simon’s wife Nicole, who was her husband’s full time carer, said she was glad it had finally been announced that Simon died as a result of his injuries.

However, she felt ‘let down’ by the justice system after 12 men were jailed for violent disorder offences, with sentences ranging from 16 months to five years, and another man received a suspended sentence.

Simon Dobbin was left permanently brain damaged after the assault

Nicole, 50, questioned why the group had not been handed more severe charges given the seriousness of the attack, which left her husband clinically dead for seven minutes causing hypoxic brain damage.

“Hopefully we will get the justice Simon deserves,” she said.

“Hopefully they will find the person or persons responsible and throw the book at them. I’ve lost my husband, my daughter has lost her father and for what?”

She said Cambridge United fan Simon was the ‘kindest and most caring person in the world’.

Nicole said she felt ‘lucky and blessed’ to have had Simon in her life for five and a half years after the attack but was ‘numb and angry’ at the loss of her husband of 22 years.

“I will always have that vision of him lying there being stamped on,” she said. “I just think the punishment should fit the crime.”

Acting Detective Superintendent Stephen Jennings, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said Simon’s story touched the lives of many people and the police were supporting his family.

“We will now carry out an investigation to see if we can directly and evidentially show who was responsible for his death,” he said.

An inquest into Simon’s death was due to open yesterday in Essex.

A charity football team, Dobbin’s Robbins, has been set up in his memory to raise awareness of football violence and in aid of good causes.

Simon and Nicole’s daughter Emily, 22, recently qualified as a paramedic and is working for the East of England Ambulance Service.

Nicole said: “I’m extremely proud of her and I know her dad would be.”

