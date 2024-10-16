The family of a man who died following a crash on the A14 at the weekend have paid tribute to a ‘loving husband, dad and co-worker’.

Phillip Howarth, 62, of Tiverton Way, Cambridge, died after the silver Skoda Fabia he was driving crashed into a lorry parked in a layby between junctions 37 and 36, near Swaffham Bulbeck and Newmarket, at about 5.15pm on Sunday.

Phillip’s family said he enjoyed working at Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds as well as working with the people there.

The family of Phillip Howarth have paid tribute to him after he died following a crash on the A14 on Sunday. Picture: Suffolk Police

His family have paid tribute to him and said: “Phil was a loving husband, dad and co-worker.

“He loved music, especially playing his guitar and listening to The Beatles. He loved being outside in nature and loved going to the Lake District.

“He had a joyous laugh and sense of fun and was very fond of a ‘dad joke’, much to the annoyance of his sons.

“He will be greatly missed by all who knew him and he leaves a massive hole in all our hearts.”

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to it.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should report it through the force website using the reference Op Carter or call 101.