When the weather turns a bit gloomy, there’s no better remedy than a roast dinner drenched in gravy.

As the temperatures drop and we bundle up for the colder months ahead, SuffolkNews has rounded up some of the best pubs in the county serving those comforting dishes that warm the heart and soul (and belly).

From crispy roast potatoes to Yorkshire puddings the size of your head, here are eight Suffolk eateries we think you should try out.

Bunbury Arms in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Google Maps

The Bunbury Arms in Bury St Edmunds

Just off the A143 in Great Barton, The Bunbury Arms is a popular carvery spot offering traditional meats like topside beef, gammon and turkey crown along with a tasty nut roast.

If you’re in the mood for a generous helping of all your roast dinner favourites, including homemade Yorkies and a wide selection of seasonal veg, this could be the place for you.

For more information and to book your table, visit www.thebunburyarms.com.

Guinness Arms in Icklingham. Picture: Google Maps

Guinness Arms in Icklingham

The Guinness Arms is a charming 16th century coaching inn nestled in the village of Icklingham, near Mildenhall.

It offers a delightful roast dinner and a cosy atmosphere perfect for any occasion.

To explore the menu and make a reservation, visit www.guinnessarms.com.

The Flying Shuttle in Haverhill. Picture: Google Maps

The Flying Shuttle in Haverhill

For those looking for a cosy Sunday afternoon, head over to The Flying Shuttle in Haverhill and enjoy your meal next to a roaring fireplace.

This popular pub’s roasts are served with herb-roasted potatoes, sticky braised red cabbage, maple-roasted carrots and red wine gravy.

Sounds delicious, right? Check it out at www.flyingshuttlepubhaverhill.co.uk.

The Brewers in Rattlesden. Picture: Google Maps

The Brewers in Rattlesden

Looking to elevate your roast dinner game? The Brewers in Rattlesden, near Stowmarket, might be just what you need.

The restaurant has won a Michelin Plate, two AA Rosettes and was even named one of the best places to have a roast dinner in the UK by Muddy Stilettos.

If that doesn’t convince you to give it a go, check out the website and try it for yourself - www.thebrewersrattlesden.co.uk.

White Hart in Newmarket. Picture: Google Maps

The White Hart in Newmarket

Boasting to have the ‘best roast in town’ is The White Hart in Newmarket which serves up a Sunday feast you will not want to miss.

Expect a plate stacked with crispy roasties, seasonal veggies and tender, mouthwatering meats.

For more details, visit www.whitehartnewmarket.co.uk.

Henny Swan in Sudbury. Picture: Google Maps

The Henny Swan in Sudbury

Taking Sunday roasts to the next level, The Henny Swan in Sudbury offers everything from a leg of lamb to a lentil wellington.

Each roast is served with crispy potatoes, market vegetables, Yorkshire puddings and rich gravy.

To visit this pub right next to the River Stour, you can book your table at www.thehennyswan.co.uk.

Ufford Crown in Woodbridge. Picture: Google Maps

The Ufford Crown in Woodbridge

The Ufford Crown is a cosy country pub in the heart of Ufford, near Woodbridge, where comfort meets great food.

The pub is perfect for a lazy Sunday afternoon of tender meats and seasonal vegetables all drenched in delicious gravy.

Hungry yet? Check it out and book your spot at www.theuffordcrown.com.

Toby Carvery in Ipswich. Picture: Google Maps

Toby Carvery in Ipswich

And finally, no roast dinner roundup would be complete without a nod to the classic Toby Carvery.

As Suffolk’s only Toby, this Ipswich favourite serves up the most budget-friendly plate on our list — perfect for a family feast that won’t empty your wallet.

You can book your table here - www.tobycarvery.co.uk.

Have we missed a top-notch roast dinner spot off our list? Send an email to sam.harrison@iliffepublishing.co.uk and let us know.