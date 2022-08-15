The owner of a farm shop is celebrating after opening a tearoom.

Tina Mullins, 54, first launched Tina’s Country Kitchen, in High Street, Lakenheath, Suffolk, in March 2021 after people requested she open a shop.

Tina delivered afternoon teas during the lockdowns, along with which homemade cakes, which proved popular.

Tina Mullins, at the new tearoom. Pictures: Mark Westley

The farm shop, at the site of the former Matthews Garden centre, sells a wide range of all local products from eggs, to jams, marmalades, alcohol, flour, vegetables, seasonings and meats.

Such was the success, Tina decided to open a tea room in the former storage room upstairs, in June this year.

Since starting the shop on her own, she now has a total staff of six.

Tina's Country Kitchen, Lakenheath

“It’s been going great and is very popular with local people, people who travel to us, and Americans living nearby.

“In the tearoom, we have seating for 16 and do afternoon and cream teas and then everything is available from the shop.

“I have a full time chef who does the baking and I also have a few specials I created myself. The tearoom and shop sell homemade cakes, savouries, sweet treats and biscuits.

“In the last couple of weeks we have also opened up the patio area outside and I am planning the extend the tearoom further later this year.”

The tearoom has seating for 16

Tina previously ran a tearoom for 13 years in Stalham and Bacton, Norfolk.

Inside the farm shop

Her own creations include the Norfolk Viennese Tart which is a pastry base with sweet fruit filling and Viennese topping.