A charity near Bury St Edmunds and Haverhill which works with adults with learning and physical disabilities and mental health issues has been shortlisted for a national award.

Millennium Farm Trust, which runs Depden Care Farm, next to the A143, is in the running for the Improving Impact (charities with four to 30 paid staff) award, which comes with a £5,000 unrestricted grant.

Just making it on to the shortlist for the UK-wide Charity Governance Awards 2023 has already guaranteed the charity £1,000 in unrestricted grant funding.

Depden Care Farm director Tim Freathy with wellbeing co-ordinator Lacey Chine and volunteer Sue Gold. Picture: Phil Morley

Jerry Massey, chairperson of the trustees, said: “We are utterly thrilled at being shortlisted for this award.

“Depden Care Farm is a unique place where everyone can flourish, grow and find their own purpose and role in society.

“Our service is as good as it is because of the talented people on our board who lead the organisation with such passion and focus.

”To have their role recognised in this prestigious award is wonderful.”

Depden Care Farm also supports people with an acquired brain injury, providing learning programmes and work opportunities in agriculture, horticulture and environmental projects.

A place on the shortlist has also secured the charity a paid one-year membership to the Association of Chairs for their board, and a complementary training place on a Cause4 Trustee Leadership Programme for new members of their boards

Deepak Nambisan, who chairs the awards for the organisers The Clothworkers’ Company, said: “What is of particular note this year is that, over half of nominees across all categories are small charities employing fewer than 30 people.

“This shows that even when funds and other resources are limited, if there is ingenuity, foresight and commitment among the people – from the trustees to those ‘on the ground’ – then any charity can achieve remarkable things.”

For more information on the shortlisted nomination, past winners and more, go to charitygovernanceawards.co.uk.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in London on June 8.