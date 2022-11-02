Bookmakers have earmarked West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock as an outsider to be crowned king of the jungle.

This comes as thousands have signed a petition launched by the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, aimed at stopping Mr Hancock appearing on I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!

At the time of writing (November 2) bookmakers William Hill were giving Mr Hancock, whose constituency covers Newmarket, Mildenhall and Haverhill,

25-1 odds on winning the popular ITV reality programme.

Matt Hancock is the former Health Secretary. Picture: Mark Westley

Lee Phelps, William Hill spokesperson said: "Matt Hancock is a fascinating inclusion to this year's series.

"The show has never shied away from getting controversial figures on board and this one will be up there with the most talked about in the show's history.

"It will be interesting to see how he gets on, as you can see from our odds, he is a long shot to be crowned this year’s winner but you would imagine the public will choose him for his fair share of bushtucker trials."

Matt Hancock is now in Australia ready to head the jungle. Picture: Mecha Morton

Yesterday Mr Hancock, who was Health Secretary during the Covid-19 pandemic, was suspended as a Conservative MP after joining the cast of the show which also includes Mike Tindall, Chris Moyles and Boy George.