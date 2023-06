A fast food delivery bike in Newmarket was seized by police last night after having no MoT or insurance.

Mildenhall Police tweeted, that they had pulled the vehicle over yesterday.

Officers found the rider, who was Exning Road, did not have the proper paperwork to be on the road.

Fast food delivery driver in #Newmarket stopped by police on Exning Road. The vehicle had no insurance or MOT.

Vehicle seized and rider reported for both offences.

PC400 pic.twitter.com/xgo1MDVa5Q — Mildenhall Police (@MildnhallPolice) June 17, 2023

The rider would be doing no more deliveries that night as his bike was seized and he was reported for both offences.