The October school half-term is fast approaching, so we have compiled our pick of activities across the region sure to keep youngsters occupied during the break.

These events have a seasonal Hallowe'en theme, while we have also tried to cover all budgets.

From farm trails to a pumpkin fest and family discos, we hope to have found something to suit everyone this October.

Framlingham Castle. Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography

1. Hallowe'en half-term at Framlingham Castle, October 22-30, 10am-5pm

Gather your little monsters and prepare for a ghoulishly good day out at Framlingham Castle this half-term.

Visitors can follow Dennis, Gnasher and friends to solve creepy clues on a family quest around the grounds before meeting costumed performers to hear tales of the strange, the supernatural and the downright silly.

Book online here.

Entry is free for English Heritage members, £12.80 adults, £7.60 children aged five-17, £11.50 concession, £33.20 family (two adults) and £20.40 family (one adult).

2. Hallowe'en Spooktacular, Waterstones at arc shopping centre, Bury St Edmunds, October 26, 10.30am

Waterstones is hosting a free special Hallowe'en-themed event with stories, crafts and games. Fancy dress is encouraged, with a prize for the best costume.

The session is suitable for accompanied children aged approximately three to seven.

Booking is essential – email burystedmundsarccentre@waterstones.com to reserve a space.

Jimmy's Farm

3. Spell-tacular half-term at Jimmy's Farm, Wherstead, October 24-30

Family favourite Jimmy's Farm is adding a host of eerie events to its line-up this half-term.

Daily talks and activities will include spooky bugs, slivering snakes, ghoulish guinea pig handling, stories in the haunted woods, pigs in the haunted woods and hungry Hallowe'en humps.

Meanwhile a fancy dress competition – on October 26 at 11am – will see the winner receive a family animal experience.

For more information and to book, go to https://jimmysfarm.com/halloween-at-jimmys/

4. Spooky half-term fun at Field of Dreams Farm, Thurston, October 24-28, 10am-3pm

Visitors to Field of Dreams Farm this school holiday will be able to complete the spooky farm trail, meet and feed animals, pick pumpkins, dress up and pose in the photo booth and create art in the new craft area (small extra fee for arts, crafts and broomstick making).

Book online only: adults £4.50, children £2.50, OAPs £2.50, under ones free.

For information and to book, click here.

5. Hallowe'en on the Hills, on Seckford Hills, October 24-30

Are you ready to spend your Hallowe'en on Seckford Hills? If so, your £8 per person ticket (plus £1 booking fee) will include an immersive trail, toasting marshmallows by the fire, a free gift/sweet for completing the map quests and a whole lot mmore.

Hallowe'en on the Hills has plenty of family-friendly fun, with a haunted quest; the chance to meet ghost busters, witches, zombies and more; ghost buster training sessions; witches' story time around the cauldron; a spider tunnel; spooky selfies; the shoot 'em up ghost shack; trick or treat street and the Hallowe'en party zone.

For more information and to book, go to https://thelittleboxoffice.com/halloweenonthehills

6. Hallowe'en at East Anglia Transport Museum, Carlton Colville, October 29, 3-9pm

There will be no tricks, just treats and some spooky goings on around the museum site for this special event.

Along with a free witch hunt for the children (with a prize for every child); the trams, trolley buses and train will run late into the evening for a chilling experience for all. There will be extra treats for any children in fancy dress.

Tickets cost £9 adults, £8 OAPs and £6 children aged five to 15.

For more information, go to https://www.eatransportmuseum.co.uk/events

Landguard Fort, in Felixstowe. Picture: Camille Berriman

7. Spooky Hallowe'en pumpkin trail, Landguard Fort, Felixstowe, October 22-30, 10am-5pm

Dare you explore Felixstowe's Landguard Fort this Hallowe'en searching for spooky pumpkins?

With fancy dress encouraged, normal admission charges to the fort apply, plus £2 for a pumpkin trail sheet.

For more information, go to https://www.landguard.com/whats-on/

8. Spooky Sounds at the Red House Aldeburgh, October 27-29

Calling all little ghosts and ghouls: visit the Red House to hear some spooky Suffolk tales and learn how to bring stories alive by adding spooky sounds.

All children will decorate and create their own 'sound effect kit' so they can tell their own spooky stories at home.

The event, aimed at children aged five-12, is free but booking is essential. Go to https://brittenpearsarts.org/events/spooky-sounds

The Wizard and the Cobweb Witch at last year's Kentwell Hall Hallowe'en activities. Picture: Mecha Morton

9. Halloweenies at Kentwell Hall, Long Melford, October 22-30

A lively Hallowe'en world of fun aimed at children aged three to 14 and their families is planned for Kentwell Hall this October.

At Halloweenies children can make a wand, attend sorcery school, attempt the broomstick challenge, enjoy experiments with the alchemist, follow the heffalump trail through the wood, visit the gingerbread house, explore secret tunnels and more.

Tickets start at £14.45 for children aged three-five, £18.90 for children aged six to 15, £18.90 adults and £62 family ticket (two adults and two children).

For more information, go to https://www.kentwell.co.uk/events/halloweenies

10. Spooky family disco, Hartest Institute, October 28

Enjoy a spooky boogie at Hartest Institute on October 28, as the Sanderson sisters (from hit film Hocus Pocus) arrive in the village for a spooky family disco from 7-9pm.

The ticket-only event (adults £5, children £3.50) includes food, games, stalls and music.

For tickets and more information, email friendsofhartestschool@gmail.com

11. Curious Creatures at Hollow Trees Farm, Semer, October 22-31

Visit Hollow Trees this half-term to find out what lurks in the maze of mystery, speed down the slithering snake sledges, scramble up the spider’s straw stack, ride on Beastie’s barrel train practice putting on the goblin’s mini golf course and discover who’s hiding in the creepy cabin.

Pre-booked tickets £9 per person, walk-ins –subject to availability – £10 (under twos free).

To book and for more information, go to https://www.hollowtrees.co.uk/2022/09/02/holloween-22-curious-creatures/

Brandon Country Park. Picture: Mecha Morton

12. Pumpkin Fest, Brandon Country Park, October 27

Now in its seventh year, Pumpkin Fest is now the biggest Hallowe'en half-term event in Brandon.

Tickets are £2.50 (under twos free), giving access to the entertainment area with a magician, circus skills, crafting, dance tuition, storytelling, competitions and pumpkin carving (at additional cost). Craft, food and game stalls will also be at the event.

Advance booking is essential as tickets will not be available to purchase on the day

Parking is limited and at an additional charge

For information and to book, go to https://www.whatsonwestsuffolk.co.uk/whats-on/details.cfm?id=742947&ins=1053790

Knettishall Heath. Picture: Mecha Morton

13. Knettishall Hallowe'en on the heath after dark, October 28, 5-8pm

This event offers family-friendly Hallowe'en themed fun and the chance to explore the nature reserve by torchlight – after dark.

The experience is not intended to be scary – just an evening of light-hearted, Hallowe'en-themed family fun along a one-way trail around the nature reserve, with the chance to take part in self-led and guided spooky activities.

The event is held entirely outdoors so wrap up warm and wear shoes suitable for exploring the nature reserve. You will also need a torch as it will be very dark.

Tickets cost £10 for a child and adult place, £6 for an additional child, £4 for an additional adult.

Go to https://www.suffolkwildlifetrust.org/events/2022-10-28-halloween-heath-after-dark?_ga=2.39885090.1677842363.1664887257-450220397.1664887257

14. Hallowe'en half-term fun at Suffolk Punch Trust, Hollesley, October 14-31

A spooky trail, eerie face painting, ghoulish grotty and scary crafts add to the regular line-up at Suffolk Punch Trust this half-term break.

Tickets cost £10 adults, £5 children aged four-16, under fours free, seniors £7.50 and £35 for a family ticket.

For more information and to book, go to https://www.thesuffolkpunchtrust.co.uk/halloween?_ga=2.39885090.1677842363.1664887257-450220397.1664887257

15. Kids Hallowe'en party and family disco, Moreton Hall Community Centre, Bury St Edmunds, October 29

Family-friendly fun and games and fancy dress (with prizes) will be on offer at Moreton Hall Community Centre for this year's Hallowe'en party and family disco.

All are welcome on October 29, from 6.30pm until late.