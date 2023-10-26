One lane of a major carriageway is blocked after a multi-vehicle collision, with 15 minutes of delays on approach.

Lane one of the A11 southbound, between the A1304 and A1307 and near Six Mile Bottom and Cambridge, is closed after the crash.

National Highways traffic officers remain on the scene.

One lane of the A11 soutbound near Six Mile Bottom is closed after a multi-vehicle collision, causing 15 minutes of tailbacks. Picture: Google Maps

There is no time stated for a reopening yet.