A number of Macmillan Coffee Mornings are being held across Suffolk today, with residents invited to donate and enjoy a range of refreshments and cakes.

For the events, participating businesses will be opening their premises to the public.

Proceeds raised are being donated to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Coffee mornings in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support are being held across Suffolk. Credit: iStock

Rougham Hall Nurseries Plant Centre in Colethorpe Lane, Bury St Edmunds, will be hosting its coffee morning between 8.30am and 1pm.

St Peter's Church in Fordham will be welcoming coffee-lovers between 9am and 11.30am, while the Newmarket Racing Centre's event takes place between 9.30am and 11.30am.

Accountants Gascoynes will be opening their Bury office between 11am and 2pm.

Meanwhile, the village of Hitcham, near Stowmarket, will be hosting an all-community coffee morning – featuring stalls, a cake sale and raffle – on Saturday.

The event takes place at the village hall between 10.30am and 1.30pm.