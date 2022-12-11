The Rural Coffee Caravan charity have mapped out 263 warm spaces in Suffolk which will be open to those that need it during the current cold snap.

According to the Met Office, daytime temperatures in the county are expected to stay at an average of 2 degrees over the coming week.

Warm spaces at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds, the Geek Retreat cafe in Ipswich, and libraries across Suffolk are all taking part in the charity's initiative. To view the map, click here.

The Warm Spaces initiative has been set up by the Rural Coffee Caravan - Combat2Coffee in Bury and Ipswich and Suffolk Libraries, across the county are amongst those that have signed up. Pictures: Rural Coffee Caravan/Richard Marsham/Suffolk Libraries

The Rural Coffee Caravan hope the warm spaces will help families and individuals that may be struggling with the cost-of-living crisis, or feeling lonely during the winter months.

All of the warm spaces can be found on a map on the charity's website - we also have listed some of the places which will be open in towns and villages near you.

Read on to find your nearest warm space or find key information for the vulnerable in your community that might not have access to the internet.

The Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds are one of the warm spaces in the town.

Warm spaces in the Bury St Edmunds area

The Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds will be open as a warm space between 10am - 12.30pm each 'toasty Tuesday', with the next one taking place on December 20.

Toasty Tuesdays will continue in the new year on January 3, January 10, January 24, January 31, February 7, February 21, February 28 and March 7, 2023.

Bury St Edmunds Library in St Andrews Street is open as a warm space every day of the week, details of their opening times for the library can be found here.

Nigel Seaman founder of Combat2Coffee, with Bury organiser Ian Robinson at the coffee shop in the Conservative Club in Bury. Combat2Coffee aims to support armed forces veterans and their families. Picture: Richard Marsham

The Combat2Coffee, cafe in the Constitutional Club, Guildhall Street, is open as a warm space from Tuesday to Friday between 12pm - 1.30pm.

St Edmundsbury Cathedral is opening its diocesan library as a warm space each Tuesday between 10am - 3pm, free warm drinks will be available.

Ixworth Church will be welcoming in the community on Tuesdays between 10am until 1pm.

Lynne Warner from East of England Co-op, Mandy Grimwood and Bruce Leeke of Suffolk Libraries and Rachel Hutchings from Paddy & Scotts at Gainsborough Library in Ipswich. Picture: Suffolk Libraries

Warm Spaces in the Ipswich area

Gainsborough Library is just one of the libraries opening as a warm space in the Ipswich this winter - opening times for all libraries can be found on the Suffolk Libraries website.

Geek Retreat in Upper Brook Street, Ipswich, will welcome families looking for warmth from 10am - 10pm, Mondays to Saturdays and 10am to 8pm on Sundays.

Burlington Baptist Church, in London Road will is encouraging families to pop into their warm space which is open every Saturday between 9am - midday.

Safe Harbour at St Helen's Church, in Saint Helen's Street, will be open offering hot meals and advice from 1pm - 3pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Whenever they are open, Somersham and District Community shop will offer a 'warm welcome' for anyone that needs it - opening times and details can be found on their Facebook page.

Warm spaces in the Haverhill area

The West Suffolk College centre in Haverhill will be open as a warm space on Mondays and Wednesdays between 10am - 3pm.

Many churches in the town are also opening us 'warm hubs', including St Mary's Church and Haverhill Methodist Church, full details of all the warm spaces in the Haverhill area and across Suffolk can be found on the Rural Coffee Caravan map.

Warm spaces in the Newmarket area

The Stable in Newmarket High Street will provide a warm welcome to those that need it between 10am - 1.30pm, Tuesdays to Saturdays.

All Saints Church in All Saints Road will open its doors as a warm space between 9am - 3pm on Tuesday and will be offering light refreshments, a children's corner and signposting to essential services.

