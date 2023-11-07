National plans announced by the Home Secretary to restrict the use of tents by rough sleepers have been condemned by West Suffolk Council.

Suella Braverman's plan would see fines for homeless people who authorities believe have rejected offers of help and continue to rough sleep. Charities handing out tents would also be fined.

In West Suffolk, a Rough Sleeper Service, coupled with investment in support and accommodation, has seen the number of people rough sleeping reduced from 36 in 2018 down to four as of November 1 – a number which can change regularly as more people are accommodated or become homeless.

West Suffolk Council headquarters, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: SuffolkNews

The quickest way to report rough sleepers to the council is at www.thestreetlink.org.uk

Cllr Richard O’Driscoll, West Suffolk Council cabinet member for housing, said: “We are in a continuing cost-of-living crisis which is already seeing us helping more people and families who are struggling with housing costs and are threatened with and experiencing homelessness.

“Many people are supported, by the council, through homelessness prevention or through temporary accommodation. There are, however, some residents who, for a variety of reasons, become homeless and are sleeping outside. These are termed rough sleepers by the Government.

“While none of us want people to be homeless and sleeping outside, fining them because they are sleeping in a tent and are not ready yet to engage with the support and accommodation on offer is fundamentally the wrong approach.

“Some of the biggest successes our service has had over the past five years are with people who need support for their mental health and other complex needs including, in some cases, drink and drug addiction.

“Yes, we would like to see fewer tents – but only if it is because the people who had been rough sleeping in them are getting the proper support they need.

“We also recognise that sometimes people aren’t ready to be helped and sometimes the people we do help with support and accommodation may still slip up and end up back on the streets. Fining them for sleeping in a tent is not the answer. Nor is it appropriate or just to fine the organisations seeking to support these extremely vulnerable individuals.”