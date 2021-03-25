A fire which broke out at a commercial garage in Lakenheath is being treated as arson by police.

Two fire crews from Brandon and Mildenhall were to sent the blaze at Central Garage in High Street just after 8pm on Tuesday.

Crews arrived to find a ground floor office on fire and managed to extinguish the flames in under an hour.

The incident is being treated as arson by Suffolk Police. Photo: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service. (45518007)

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said a window had been broken and a post on the garage's Facebook page reported a break-in.

Police have today confirmed they are treating the incident as arson.

A spokesperson said: “Officers were called by the fire service at approximately 8:30pm on Tuesday, 23 March, to reports of a broken window and fire at Central Garage in High Street.

The fire was on Tuesday evening. Picture: Google. (45519640)

“It is believed the fire was started deliberately.”

Any witnesses to the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact Mildenhall Police quoting crime reference 37/14350/21.

