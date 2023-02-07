Firefighters battled a large blaze at a Suffolk pub this afternoon.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 1.05pm to The Star, in Lidgate near Newmarket, to a fire on the first floor measuring 10 metres by 5 metres.

Six engines attended the incident at the pub, in The Street, and crews isolated the electrics.

The Star, in Lidgate. Picture: Google maps

At about 2.20pm, a spokeswoman said the fire was believed to have been extinguished and three crews were leaving the scene.

Two from Cambridge, one from Haverhill, one from Wickhambrook and two from Newmarket attended.

The fire service was alerted after someone heard alarms sound and smoke was spotted billowing from the roof.