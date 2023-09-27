Home   Bury St Edmunds   News   Article

Fire at Highpoint prison in Stradishall in Suffolk

By Suzanne Day
Published: 14:29, 27 September 2023
 | Updated: 14:43, 27 September 2023

Firefighters are dealing with an incident at a Suffolk prison.

One fire crew remains at Highpoint Prison in Stradishall, following a cell fire earlier this afternoon.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed that three fire crews attended the prison, after being called at 1.46pm.

Fire crews were called to Highpoint. Picture: Mecha Morton
Fire engines from Clare, Haverhill, Wickhambrook and Bury St Edmunds were called to the cell fire, however two of the crews were stood down.

Suffolk Police were approached for comment.

