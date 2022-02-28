Firefighters rescued three cats from a house blaze in a Suffolk village this morning.

Three crews attended the fire at a two-storey house in Turnpike Road, Red Lodge, at 4.12am.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said the fire was in a first-floor bedroom and the house was well alight.

Turnpike Road in Red Lodge. Picture: Google

Crews used breathing equipment, hose reels and jets to battle the blaze, which was extinguished by 5.41am.

The spokesman added: "All persons were accounted for, and three cats were recovered from the property.

"The cause of the fire is not currently known."

One crew from Mildenhall and two from Newmarket attended.