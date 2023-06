More news, no ads

Fire crews are attending a section of undergrowth and trees that has been set alight.

Two crews from Thetford, one from Brandon and one from Newmarket are battling the 100-metre by 50-metre blaze in Bury Road, Brandon.

They were called to the scene at 04.01pm.

This comes amid 29-degree temperatures in Suffolk today.