A museum in Bury St Edmunds is preparing to open its second street art exhibition – but this time with a ‘grittier’ aesthetic.

Moyse’s Hall Museum will launch Urban Frame: Mutiny in Colour on Saturday which will feature over 125 artworks including several by controversial street artist, Banksy.

This exhibition follows on from the success of the museum’s Moments exhibition in 2021 which attracted 23,500 visitors.

Moyse’s Hall Museum in Bury St Edmunds is launching its Urban Frame: Mutiny in Colour exhibition this Saturday. Picture: Mark Westley

Heritage officer Dan Clarke said: “We know a lot of people saw a different collection of the same ilk last time and what they will get will be a very different experience this time.

“For example we went very much down the art gallery route last time. We made everything look polished and clean and we were very proud of what we had done. This time we wanted to go grittier because it reflected the different type of Banksy work that we’ve got.

“We’ve done no paper labels. We’ve committed to cutting down our paper wastage by 90 per cent at least and we’re committed to not sending anything to land fill. We’ve worked with a local scaffolding company to protect the Banksy work in a really cool, urban way.

The exhibition features three Banksy works, including Sandcastle Girl which was painted on a wall in Lowestoft during the artist’s ‘spraycation’. Picture: Mark Westley

“People are going to see something that has evolved, that has got a little bit grotty around the edges – deliberately – to help create that urban landscape.”

The exhibition will include three Banksy pieces – Sandcastle Girl, which was painted on a wall in Lowestoft during the artist’s ‘spraycation’ visit to East Anglia in 2021,Traffic Bollard and Girl with a Bomb.

Heritage officer Dan Clarke said this exhibition will be grittier. Picture: Mark Westley

Other artists showcasing their work include Blek le Rat, Pure Evil, My Dog Sighs, Connor Brothers, Swoon, Grayson Perry, Ralph Steadman and Anish Kapoor.

The exhibition runs until October 1. It will also be showcased at the Horseracing Museum in Newmarket, from June 3 – October 1, and Haverhill Arts Centre, from July 15 – September 12.

There will be 250 works shown in total across the three venues, with 125 in Bury. Picture: Mark Westley

To book see here.

To reflect the cost-of-living crisis, tickets will be £7 for adults, £3 for children aged between 12-18 and free for children under 12.