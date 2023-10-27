A year ago Nicki Bragg Hart, 34, was launching play sessions for children, with the aspiration of one day having her own venue.

Now the dream of the mum from Bury St Edmunds has come true as she has teamed up with friend and Suffolk illustrator Hanny Halstead, 28, to open a new family focused café and creative hub called Joy Connection.

Hannah and Nicki inside Joy Connection which opens on November 1. Picture: Mark Westley

The pair first connected in lockdown, working together on a book, forming an immediate bond.

When the opportunity to launch Joy Connection came around they jumped at the chance.

Nicki and Hanny, who lives near Newmarket, describe the hub which opens on Wednesday, November 1, on Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds, as a unique, one-stop-shop for parents, children and creatives.

Joy Connection will open next week on Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Mark Westley

The aim is to connect families to their joy.

Nicki said: “This is our first big business, but the amount of support we’ve had from friends and family has been incredible.”

All of the furniture in the hub and lots of other items, including toys and books, have been donated by members of the community.

One of the session spaces inside Joy Connection. Picture: Mark Westley

The café space downstairs is complimented by a lounge on the first floor.

Families can even bring their own packed lunch to eat as they chat and play.

Upstairs there are also two session spaces which will host a range of groups and classes for children, parents and mums-to-be.

Nicki, who will be running her Pint Sized Playtime classes at the hub, added: “Offering support to local creatives and local producers is a huge part of Joy Connection.”

The café will be serving coffee from Marimba in Bury town centre and cakes and sweet treats from Allison’s Eatery on the Howard Estate.

There will be one dog friendly a session each month at Joy Connection. Picture: Mark Westley

Nicki and Hanny have been touched by the support of the community in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Mark Westley

Artwork being sold by local creatives will also be on display throughout the colourfully decorated building, which used to house company, Three Eggs.

Hanny, who has previously worked at the Beerhouse, explained: “We are not here for the money side of it, we are here to make something that is lasting. Hopefully we can make a difference and keep it going.”

If Joy Connection is successful in Bury, Hanny is keen to see it grow and has long-term ambitions of opening more hubs in Suffolk.

The upstairs lounge space at Joy Connection. Picture: Mark Westley

Sessions can be booked in advance online, with 75 per cent of the booking fee going to the parenting and creative businesses running sessions.

The remaining 25 per cent will go to Joy Connection – there will not be a room hire fee.

Hanny is set to take on the admin side of the business, which will include helping creatives promote when they will be at Joy Connection.

The café space will be open from 9.30am – 4.30pm Monday to Friday, 9.30am – 5pm on Saturdays and from 10am – 2pm on Sundays.

The smaller upstairs session space at Joy Connection. Picture: Mark Westley

Session spaces at Joy Connection will sometimes be open later to accommodate different sessions.