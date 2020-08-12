A series of fitness classes are opening back up to the public after lockdown.

Fit Villages, a project led by Active Suffolk, has relaunched with a Tai Chi session in Corton Village Hall. Other classes are set to follow in other rural villages across the county.

Fit Villages has been running for more than a decade and also offers sports such as badminton, walking football, yoga and table tennis. Organisers have found the scheme has a social element which can help with mental health.

Tai Chi at Corton Village Hall (40350902)

Nick Pringle, senior development officer for Fit Villages, said: "As a team, we put several new procedures in place, which allowed us to safely launch out first events since lockdown. The positive response from participants has given us the confidence to continue in all areas."

To find out more, visit: www.activesuffolk.org/fitvillages