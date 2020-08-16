Firefighters in West Suffolk have been called out to reports of heavy flooding across the district this afternoon.

A yellow weather warning is currently in place for most of England and Wales, with heavy rain and thunderstorms expected until 9pm tomorrow.

Community spirit was at a high in a Bury St Edmunds pub after customers helped sweep water away from the doors.

The beer garden at Oakes Barn, in St Andrews Street South, was under around five inches of water after a downpour earlier today.

Nicola Miller, food columnist at the Bury Free Press, said customers were sent home due to a power cut at the pub.

"It rose so rapidly," she said. "One minute it was raining heavily and the next minute the road was a lake. Then it rose above the kerb and flooded into the pub courtyard."

A car tries to navigate flooding in Rowley Drive, Newmarket.(40629262)

She added that the bar inside the pub had flooded, with around three inches of water having poured in.

"We were cleared out of the pub because of electrical safety concerns. Staff were very good and professional," she said.

She added that her daughter had been forced to push her car out of water which had submerged the exhaust pipe.

In Newmarket, firefighters were called to Manderston Road to deal with heavy flooding.

Flooding in St Olaves Road, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Gemma Howie (40629260)

Studlands Park and parts of Rowley Drive in the town are also under water, with drivers having to slow down to pass safely.

There have also been reports of flooding in Exning, where drivers in New Road have been forced to push their cars through water.

Bury St Edmunds resident Lesley Smart and her partner Andy Atherton also found themselves in a scary situation while driving on the A14.

Lesley took a video when driving past the Thurston exit on the westbound carriageway, which shows extremely low visibility due to the rain.

She urged other drivers to 'take it easy this evening'.

Residents in Fornham Road and St Olaves Road on the Howard estate have also been trying to sweep water away from their front doors.

The video below, taken by Melanie Lesser, also show overflowing drains in Out Risbygate Street.

Firefighters were also called out to Mount Road in Bury St Edmunds this afternoon.

