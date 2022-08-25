Home   Bury St Edmunds   News   Article

Flooding in Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket reported after heavy thunderstorms

By Paul Derrick
Published: 06:45, 25 August 2022
 | Updated: 08:09, 25 August 2022

Firefighters have been called to multiple incidents of flooding in Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket following heavy thunderstorms.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service have been called to incidents in St Andrew's Street North, Northgate Street, Bedingfeld Way, Risbygate Street (A1302), Bury Park Drive, Southgate Street (Westgate Street) and Springfield Road in Bury St Edmunds.

It has also been alerted to flooding in George Lambton Avenue (Exning Road) in Newmarket.

Flooding has been reported in Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket after heavy thunderstorms. Picture: istock
It follows heavy thunderstorms this morning.

