A road which was closed due to a collision that saw multiple emergency services attend has now been reopened Suffolk Police has confirmed.

The incident, on the B1106, between Culford and Elveden, initially saw five fire units from East Harling, Thetford, Bury St Edmunds and Brandon attended as well as Suffolk Police and the ambulance service.

The collision involving a single vehicle and a tree saw the road closed off, near to the North Stow picnic area at around 11.20am today.

The incident happened in King's Forest on the B1106. Picture: Google Maps

But now a spokesperson for Suffolk Police confirmed the vehicle had been recovered and the road had been reopened at around 2.15pm.

The extent of the injuries to the driver, who was helped out of the vehicle by the fire service, are yet unknown.