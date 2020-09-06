A former director for Bury Town Football Club has died.

Brian Wadsworth held many positions at Bury Town FC including director, press officer and match reporter.

Bury Town FC said Mr Wadsworth passed away on Friday evening.

Brian Wadsworth. Picture: Bury Town FC (41989412)

In a post on its website, Alan Wainwright, supporter and fellow volunteer, said: "I saw Brian on Wednesday afternoon at West Suffolk Hospital and took him the fixture list and the latest couple of news items from the website; he was determined to get back to Ram Meadow - his sights were set for the home game on October 10.

"On Thursday morning, I received a text from Brian's wife to say that Brian had suffered a cardiac arrest on Wednesday evening and was deeply unconscious; he didn't recover from that, and this morning, Joan informed me that Brian had passed away on Friday night.

"Brian had many friends down at the club, and we're all going to miss him."

RIP: The Football Club were saddened to hear that former Club Director, press officer and loyal supporter Brian Wadsworth passed away on Friday evening, our thoughts are with his family:https://t.co/b4TwYdSYqV pic.twitter.com/kIRWVV2lbr — Bury Town FC ⚽️ (@BuryTownFC) September 5, 2020

Mr Wadsworth was a former goalkeeper with his home town club Great Yarmouth in the Eastern Counties League before moving to Bury St Edmunds with his work and started following the Blues.

After becoming a volunteer, he served as a director of the club and held positions such as press officer and match reporter, as well as time as stadium announcer.

He also wrote the weekly notes for the Green Un website under the name 'Sugar Daddy', a reference to his former employment at British Sugar.

Mr Wadsworth resigned from the board but in recent years continued to be a season ticket holder and member, as well as a club representative in the boardrooms at away matches.

He was still following the club right up until the early end of the 2019-20 season.

