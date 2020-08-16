A former Great Britain gymnast is playing his part to help change the face of a sport recently rocked by allegations of bullying and abuse.

Ben Brason, 28, who is launching a new circus, dance, and gymnastics academy in Bury St Edmunds, said that when claims about training by several high-profile gymnasts first came to light in July, nationally, they "didn’t come as a surprise".

UK Sport and Sport England have now commissioned an independent review and the NSPCC and British Athletes Commission have launched a confidential hotline for gymnasts to report mistreatment.

Ben Brason, known as 'Backflip Ben', is setting up a new circus, dance and gymnastics academy. Picture submitted

The allegations include gruelling training regimes, verbal abuse and pressure to lose weight.

“It is fantastic to now see people finally using their voice which hopefully will lead to a positive change in the culture of gymnastics,” said Ben.

“There are some amazing clubs but there are also those which I would say are now old fashioned.

Ben Brason and partner Jamie Anderson will run the academy together. Picture: Mark Westley.

“There were a few incidents during my training which were difficult, such as being forced to continue training, despite having hit my head, and losing a tooth.

“I also remember being made to go on 10K runs for making a bad landing and being called names and sworn at, daily.

"But they didn't change my view of what is a fantastic sport.

“Some of the allegations though are horrific. I am pleased that there is an independent review being conducted, it will make for a positive change and make people fall in love with such a phenomenal sport once again and constantly produce happy, healthy athletes, all round.”

Ben Brason holds the world record in continuous backflips on spring-loaded stilts. Picture submitted.

Ben, who lives in Bury St Edmunds discovered gymnastics in his teens. He is launching his new business called Academy of Movement, with partner Jamie Anderson, with a circus summer school on Monday.

People of all ages can learn circus skills, dance and gymnastics,taught by two world-class entertainers.

Ben was selected for the Great Britain team in 2011 and performed in the Olympic Games opening ceremony in 2012.

“My speciality was tumbling,” he said.

“I think the way the culture needs to change and modernise is for every coach to understand that every gymnast is different, the participants learn in different ways, you need to understand and listen to the individual, your most important job as a coach is to ultimately make your classes enjoyable and create happy positive memories within sport.

"Which is what we are doing at our new circus, dance and gymnastic classes.

"A coach should not only teach and educate but more than that you are a person who should be seen as a positive role model for that child.

Ben and Jamie had planned to launch their Academy of Movement in April but lockdown halted their plans.

The new three day summer circus schoolstarts on August 15 and a second on August 25.

For more information, visit: academyofmovement.co.uk