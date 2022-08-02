Friends of Joey Winsor, a founding member of Barrow Tennis Club, gathered recently to celebrate her decades of dedicated service to the organisation.

On Sunday, Mrs Winsor was presented with a commemorative glass bowl on the club's courts.

This was in recognition of her work of more than 50 years promoting tennis in Barrow

Friends of Barrow Tennis Club to present Joey Winsor (front) with a commemorative bowl.

Barrow Tennis Club was established in the 1960s.

Throughout its history, Mrs Winsor has taken on various roles within it.

At one stage, she served as chair, and she was club secretary for 38 years, only retiring at the beginning of 2022.

Ian Stoter, the current club chair, presented Mrs Winsor with the bowl.

In addition, Mrs Winsor has always been a keen tennis player, representing the club in multiple games through the years.

Although she has been a Great Barton resident for some time, she has maintained strong links to Barrow and its club.

Ian Stoter, the club's current chair, paid tribute to Mrs Winsor: "She really was responsible for keeping Barrow Tennis Club going over all those years. It's only a small club.

Mrs Winsor played for the club at one stage.

"Once she stopped playing, just a handful of years ago, she kept on as secretary.

"We decided she deserved some sort of special memento for all the work she's done over all those years."

Mrs Winsor said of the club's beginnings: "The courts were given to the village over 50 years ago. They weren't being used, so a few of us all got together, that wanted to play tennis, and we started it up as Barrow Tennis Club.

"It's gone from there. It's still going - it's probably the only thing in Barrow that's kept going all these years!

"Football clubs come and go, cricket clubs come and go, but we've stayed there all this time."

Mrs Barrow's late husband, Mike, was also extensively involved with the club.

Indeed, Mrs Barrow credits him with ensuring its longevity through the years.

She said: "Both my husband and I had a lot to do with the club.

"My husband did a lot preparing seats and netting, and supporting me as secretary - doing all of the hard work!

"I took all the glory."