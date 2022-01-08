Four fire crews are battling to rescue a pig which has got in the ditch.

The crews were called just after 2pm today to Tuddenham Road, Herringswell, Suffolk.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said the pig is stuck in a six foot ditch and around six inches of water - but the water is getting deeper due to rain.

A vet has also been called to sedate the animal so it can be lifted out.

Two crews from Bury St Edmunds, and one from Mildenhall and Newmarket are at the scene.