Four men have appeared in court over an alleged shooting in Red Lodge at the weekend in which three were teenagers injured.

Bernard Mongan, 35, of Setchell Drove, Cottenham in Cambridgeshire, Jim Mongan, 29, of Corbyn Lane, South Harrow in London, David Mongan, 25, of Setchell Drove, Cottenham in Cambridgeshire, and Thomas Mongan, 24, of Gregory Road, Southall in London, appeared at Ipswich Magistrates court today.

All four have been charged with two counts of malicious wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and violent disorder.

Elms Road, Red Lodge

Thomas Mongan has also been charged with possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life.

The case follows an incident at a traveller site in Elms Road on Sunday, April 4 - Easter Sunday.

Police were called to the site at around 2.55pm to reports shots had been fired.

The court heard that two vehicles arrived at the site, a Ford Mondeo and a seven-seater Opel from which a total of five men emerged.

Following a disturbance, an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy both suffered injuries caused by shotgun pellets.

The 18-year-old suffered six injuries to the head, neck, arms and torso, while the younger boy sustained an injury to the knee.

A 17-year-old girl was also injured during the incident after suffering a fall whilst running for safety.

All three were taken to hospital for treatment, but were discharged a short time later.

A number of arrests were made close to travellers' site outside the village of Cottenham, in Cambridgeshire, later that same afternoon.

Today, all four men were remanded in custody for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on May 4.

Applications for bail by all four were refused.

A fifth suspect is currently being sought by police.

