Four men face trial over an alleged shooting at a travellers' site during which three teenagers were injured.

Bernard Mongan, 35, of Setchell Drove, Cottenham, Cambridgeshire, Jim Mongan, 29, of Corbyn Lane, South Harrow, London, David Mongan, 25, of Setchell Drove, Cottenham, Cambridgeshire, and Thomas Mongan, 24, of Gregory Road, Southall in London, appeared via video link at Ipswich Crown Court, Suffolk, today.

All four pleaded not guilty to joint charges of two counts of malicious wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and violent disorder.

Elms Road, Red Lodge where the alleged incident took place on Easter Sunday. Picture by Craig Bradshaw

Thomas Mongan also pleaded not guilty to possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life.

The case follows an incident at a travellers' site in Elms Road, Red Lodge, on Sunday, April 4 - Easter Sunday.

Police were called to the site at around 2.55pm to reports shots had been fired.

An 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy suffered injuries caused by shotgun pellets.

A 17-year-old girl was also injured after suffering a fall whilst running for safety.

All three were taken to hospital for treatment, but were discharged a short time later.

A number of arrests were made close to a travellers' site outside the village of Cottenham, in Cambridgeshire, later that afternoon.

Today, all four men were remanded in custody for trial at Ipswich Crown Court on November 8.

A fifth suspect is still being sought by police.

For information on how we can report on court proceedings, click here

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket