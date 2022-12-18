Horse racing legend Frankie Dettori has announced that he will be retiring at the end of 2023.

Since his first British winner as a 16-year-old apprentice on Lizzy Hare at Goodwood in 1987, the now 52-year-old has ridden more than 3,300 winners here.

In a video on his official Twitter page, he said he hoped the public would give him 'one last push'.

The end of a beautiful chapter begins.



Big thank you for all your kind messages.



One. Last. Push. pic.twitter.com/43T4gRIx7h — Frankie Dettori (@FrankieDettori) December 17, 2022

The Italian-born jockey, who is one of the most well-known faces of the sport, is remembered for his 'Magnificent Seven' wins at Ascot in 1996, where he took all the races on the card.

Off the track the three-time champion jockey also made the news, for example in 2000, he was saved by fellow jockey Ray Cochrane after the pair survived a plane crash at Newmarket which killed their pilot.

After hearing the announcement, people paid tribute to Dettori, including 20-time champion jump jockey, AP McCoy, who himself retired in 2015.

Greatness exists in us all, but not everyone gets to show it to the world. Enjoy Frankie for the next year everyone. Take it all in @FrankieDettori it will be gone in a flash. https://t.co/OxNiR6FBMb — AP McCoy (@AP_McCoy) December 17, 2022

Frankie Dettori will ride his first race of his final season at Santa Anita, in California, on Boxing Day.