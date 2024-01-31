A sports club in a Suffolk town is hosting Greene King’s Big Day Out with free beer and live rugby on offer.

The event, sponsored by the Bury St Edmunds-based company, will be at The Haberden in the town on Saturday, February 3.

A big screen and multiple TV's will be showing two international rugby games including Italy versus England followed by Wales versus Scotland, as well as Bury St Edmunds Men's 2nd XV v Ipswich at 3pm.

Picture: Russell Claydon/iStock

In order to qualify for the unlimited free beer of either Greene King IPA or Saxon Stout, members of the public need to buy a cup from The Beer Café, opposite the Theatre Royal, before 6pm on Friday, February 2.

Cups cost £10 and 100 per cent of proceeds will go to the 50th anniversary charity bike ride that is being held in September, in memory of those lost in the 1974 Ermenonville Air Disaster.

The clubhouse bar will be open for other refreshments and there will be BBQ and burrito stands serving hot food.