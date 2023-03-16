A programme which has seen West Suffolk Council join forces with a business advice service has been given £195,000 to offer free start-up business support across the district.

The money was granted by the Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund which aims to improve pride in place and increase life chances across the UK, investing in communities and place, supporting local business, and people and skills.

The West Suffolk start-up business support programme will provide support to anyone who is in the process of starting a business or has recently started a business.

MENTA has teamed up with West Suffolk Council to offer free start up business support. Picture: West Suffolk Council

The programme will include a series of workshops and 1-to-1 support on a range of topics, including business planning, marketing, book-keeping, sustainability, sales and more. MENTA will also provide guidance on financing an individual’s new venture and developing their skills and confidence to help their business flourish.

Cllr Susan Glossop, Cabinet Member for Growth, West Suffolk Council said: "Working with MENTA to deliver this project will ensure that aspiring entrepreneurs in West Suffolk have access to the support they need to establish thriving businesses. This project aligns with our priority to support and invest in local businesses to encourage growth in the economy for the benefit of all our residents."

Alex Till, MENTA CEO, said: "We are delighted to be working with West Suffolk Council to deliver this exciting programme of support.

"We recognise that small and micro-business are the lifeblood of the West Suffolk economy and require nurturing and support to survive and be successful. Starting a business or going self-employed is a big step and access to high quality non-biased advice and guidance is vital to help individuals and businesses ‘start well’.”

The programme is open to anyone based in West Suffolk who is thinking of starting a business or has started a business within the last 12 months. Bookings are now open, and the programme is due to run until the 31 March 2025.

To enrol on the programme or for more information email bookings@menta.org.uk