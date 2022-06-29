More news, no ads

The project to transform Bury St Edmunds' former Post Office into shops and flats was still in the top three of bills paid by West Suffolk Council last month.

The authority has just published its monthly list of payments over £250 to suppliers.

Along with a payment of nearly £150,000 to Barnes Construction for work on the Cornhill Post Office project, the May list includes more than £164,000 on 'artiste fees' and two payments of more than £124,000 each to Pick Everard for its work on the Western Way development.

Elsewhere in the list is a payment of £51,520 for bins and £22,320 on waste sacks.

The full list of May payments includes:

Various performing artists, artiste fees: £164,552

The Barnes Group Ltd T/A Barnes Construction, works carried out at the Bury St Edmunds Cornhill site: £148,076

Roof Soleil Ltd, installation of solar PV at Mildenhall Ind Estate: £142,491

Pick Everard, Western Way Development Design Fee Gateway 2B: £124,822

Cornerstone East Anglia Ltd, external wall insulation words: £74,625

Disabled facilities grants: £65,146

Agency staff fees: £58,301

ESE World Ltd, bins: £51,520

CBRE Ltd (Client Accounts), Apex service charge: £40,744

Thomson Reuters (Professional) UK Ltd, PLC/West law: £27,336

Southern Counties Roofing Contractors Ltd, roofing works, Highbury Road, Brandon: £25,015

B&B providers, B&B accommodation costs: £24,282

ESE World Ltd, waste sacks: £22,320

Vehicle spare parts: £21,667

Currie & Brown UK Ltd, project management services fee: £20,000

SRC Aggregates Limited, Mildenhall district office demolition works: £18,798

Cobalt Telephone Technologies Ltd, RingGo fees: £17,540

Various private landlords, landlord rent/costs: £17,345

PPL PRS Ltd, PRS fee: £16,831

Truetech Integrated Ltd, replacement CCTV cameras: £14,921

EOC Services Ltd, supply and installation of Dalkin air sourced heat pumps: £14,498

Verse Facilities Management Limited, facility services: £13,343

Westfield Health & Wellbeing Ltd, Westfield Health membership: £12,375

Currie & Brown UK Ltd, quantity surveying service fee: £12,000

Roof Soleil Ltd, solar installation costs: £12,000

Initial Medical Services Ltd, clinical waste collections: £11,098

Paul Trinder Building Services, Mildenhall Bus Station build stud work walls including security doors to allow access to toilets only and additional building works: £10,600

Cornerstone East Anglia Ltd, ancillary works: £10,575

Finn Geotherm UK Ltd, installation of ground collector: £9,950

ETEC Contract Services, Provincial House, replacement windows: £9,175

CBRE Ltd (Client Accounts), Apex 1st floor service charge: £8,659

Environment Agency, subsistence charges: £8,560

Truetech Integrated Ltd, CCTV service maintenance charges: £8,312

Lark Technology Group, Nowton Park, Bury St Edmunds – installation of ASHP civil works and electrical supplies: £7,627

G2V Recruitment Group Limited t/a G2 Recruitment Solutions, recruitment fee: £7,578

Currie & Brown UK Ltd, quantity surveying support: £7,500

Traffic Enforcement Centre, debt registrations: £6,417

Lark Technology Group, 3 The Avenue Newmarket (shop) strip out and re-wire electrics: £6,116

Crowd Technologies Limited trading as CrowdControlHQ, social media account costs and licence fees: £5,670

Countrystyle Recycling, glass bring banks: £5,529

Inter-Lace Blinds Ltd, Apex supply and fit roller blinds: £5,120

Munihire Ltd, sweeper hire: £5,025

Montagu Evans LLP, professional fees: £5,000

Lark Technology Group, Provincial House power supply to solar panel installation: £4,500

Finn Geotherm UK Ltd, installation of source heat pump system. Nowton Park: £4,449

Enviro-Tek Recycling Ltd, skip servicing: £4,363

Currie & Brown UK Ltd, 16-17 Cornhill project management support services: £4,350

Paul Trinder Building Services, Bury Bus Station remove fence and reinstate waiting room: £3,996

Dignity Funerals Ltd, public funeral costs: £3,760

Mizkan Euro Ltd, cardboard rebate: £3,751

Truetech Integrated Ltd, decommission CCTV cameras: £3,347

QMS Services Limited, Mildenhall Hub roadways and pathways gritting maintenance: £3,185

Impact (Boston) Limited – Paperwork UK, ticket rolls for pay an display machines: £3,184

ADCO Construction , 35 St Andrew's Street retention: £2,898

Eastern Play Services Ltd, St Johns children's play area, supply of top soil and grass matting: £2,700

Lark Technology Group, Abbey Garden toilets EICR: £2,681

Jordan Environmental Ltd, Apex Ultralox drums: £2,622

Broxap Limited, West Suffolk Operational Hub Ilford steel seat: £2,577

Cargate Engineering Limited, Highbury Road Brandon soakaway and gully cleaning works: £2,566

Geoff Graphic Design, producing graphic design and digital artwork for various WSC parks: £2,500

G Signs & Design Ltd, signage for Newmarket leisure Centre: £2,470

Novus Property Solutions Ltd, Mildenhall Bus Station minor painting works: £2,450

J Presley Restoration Ltd, 141 Eastgate Street re-build of garden wall: £2,437

Clearway Enviromental Services (UK) Ltd, Mildenhall Swimming Pool security shutter doors and windows: £2,364

Raymar Leisure t/a/Digital Signage Company, WOWS magazine: £2,000

The British Museum Great Court Limited, treasure find: £1,950

Lark Technology Group, Nowton Park, Bury St Edmunds – installation of DB to allow future upgrade of PV system: £1,899

Novus Property Solutions Ltd, Nowton Park internal decoration of visitors centre WCs: £1,870

A J May (Carpentry), The Elms Brandon Repair damaged fencing around bin store, S/F new pair gates and supply and install heavy duty rotary washing lines: £1,825

BH Doors & Engineering Ltd, Parkway multi-storey car park repairs to electronic customer entrance door: £1,679

Pro-Flat Specialist Services Ltd, Moyse's Hall rear valley access scaffold: £1,520

Rudlings Solicitors LLP, legal fees: £1,509

Novus Property Solutions Ltd, Palace House Cottage Newmarket internal decoration: £1,410

R. H. Landscapes & Maintenance Ltd, installation of waste bins various sites: £1,375

GB Roadart Ltd, lining works at Jubilee Centre Mildenhall: £1,346

J9 Limited t/a Barriers Direct, to supply rubber reinforced bollards, shopping park bollards and removeable bollard: £1,318

G Signs & Design Ltd, signs and posts for on street parking, Newmarket: £1,284

Eastern Play Services Ltd, Flying Fortress play area – carry out repairs and renovations to seat: £1,247

Nicholas Thompson, Apex/Dragon Fest adverts and social media: £1,245

Mike Willsher Quality Carpets, 35 St Andrews Street, replace stair carpet: £1,220

House of Flags Limited, WSH service and repair to flagpoles: £1,183

Sundry Supplier, door refund: £1,159

Falcon Publications, cost to print extra copies of June-September programme: £1,147

D J Sears Limited, Mildenhall Bus Station re-bedding benches: £1,010

Abbey 1000 payments:

The Crafty Foxes, Abbey 1000 St Edmund plinth mosaic: £3,350

PR Matters, PR work for Abbey celebrations: £3,000

Richard Hoggett Heritage, pop-up exhibition: The Abbey of St Edmund: £2,000

Bec Austin, design work for printed programme for Abbey celebrations: £1,500

Scenic Productions, manufacture and delivery of plinths for Abbey 1000 products: £1,320

Premier Printers, Abbey 1000 what's on brochures: £1,310

BSE DMO LTD, publicity costs for Abbey millennium celebrations: £1,300

Louise Gridley – community artist and educator, contribution to mural project Abbey 1000: £1,000

University of Cambridge Library, transportation of manuscripts for Abbey exhibition: £945

Alex Uglow (AU Design), Banners – Secrets of the Abbey: £800

First Impressions, banners and artwork for Abbey 1000 celebrations: £680

Coastline Graphics Ltd, supply of panels and signage for Abbey 1000 displays: £500

Bury & West Suffolk Magazines Ltd, advert in Bury & West Suffolk Magazine for the Abbey of St Edmund millennium celebrations: £405

First Impressions, supply swing signs for Abbey celebrations: £231

Total: £18,342