These are some of the biggest payments made by West Suffolk Council in May
The project to transform Bury St Edmunds' former Post Office into shops and flats was still in the top three of bills paid by West Suffolk Council last month.
The authority has just published its monthly list of payments over £250 to suppliers.
Along with a payment of nearly £150,000 to Barnes Construction for work on the Cornhill Post Office project, the May list includes more than £164,000 on 'artiste fees' and two payments of more than £124,000 each to Pick Everard for its work on the Western Way development.
Elsewhere in the list is a payment of £51,520 for bins and £22,320 on waste sacks.
The full list of May payments includes:
Various performing artists, artiste fees: £164,552
The Barnes Group Ltd T/A Barnes Construction, works carried out at the Bury St Edmunds Cornhill site: £148,076
Roof Soleil Ltd, installation of solar PV at Mildenhall Ind Estate: £142,491
Pick Everard, Western Way Development Design Fee Gateway 2B: £124,822
Cornerstone East Anglia Ltd, external wall insulation words: £74,625
Disabled facilities grants: £65,146
Agency staff fees: £58,301
ESE World Ltd, bins: £51,520
CBRE Ltd (Client Accounts), Apex service charge: £40,744
Thomson Reuters (Professional) UK Ltd, PLC/West law: £27,336
Southern Counties Roofing Contractors Ltd, roofing works, Highbury Road, Brandon: £25,015
B&B providers, B&B accommodation costs: £24,282
ESE World Ltd, waste sacks: £22,320
Vehicle spare parts: £21,667
Currie & Brown UK Ltd, project management services fee: £20,000
SRC Aggregates Limited, Mildenhall district office demolition works: £18,798
Cobalt Telephone Technologies Ltd, RingGo fees: £17,540
Various private landlords, landlord rent/costs: £17,345
PPL PRS Ltd, PRS fee: £16,831
Truetech Integrated Ltd, replacement CCTV cameras: £14,921
EOC Services Ltd, supply and installation of Dalkin air sourced heat pumps: £14,498
Verse Facilities Management Limited, facility services: £13,343
Westfield Health & Wellbeing Ltd, Westfield Health membership: £12,375
Currie & Brown UK Ltd, quantity surveying service fee: £12,000
Roof Soleil Ltd, solar installation costs: £12,000
Initial Medical Services Ltd, clinical waste collections: £11,098
Paul Trinder Building Services, Mildenhall Bus Station build stud work walls including security doors to allow access to toilets only and additional building works: £10,600
Cornerstone East Anglia Ltd, ancillary works: £10,575
Finn Geotherm UK Ltd, installation of ground collector: £9,950
ETEC Contract Services, Provincial House, replacement windows: £9,175
CBRE Ltd (Client Accounts), Apex 1st floor service charge: £8,659
Environment Agency, subsistence charges: £8,560
Truetech Integrated Ltd, CCTV service maintenance charges: £8,312
Lark Technology Group, Nowton Park, Bury St Edmunds – installation of ASHP civil works and electrical supplies: £7,627
G2V Recruitment Group Limited t/a G2 Recruitment Solutions, recruitment fee: £7,578
Currie & Brown UK Ltd, quantity surveying support: £7,500
Traffic Enforcement Centre, debt registrations: £6,417
Lark Technology Group, 3 The Avenue Newmarket (shop) strip out and re-wire electrics: £6,116
Crowd Technologies Limited trading as CrowdControlHQ, social media account costs and licence fees: £5,670
Countrystyle Recycling, glass bring banks: £5,529
Inter-Lace Blinds Ltd, Apex supply and fit roller blinds: £5,120
Munihire Ltd, sweeper hire: £5,025
Montagu Evans LLP, professional fees: £5,000
Lark Technology Group, Provincial House power supply to solar panel installation: £4,500
Finn Geotherm UK Ltd, installation of source heat pump system. Nowton Park: £4,449
Enviro-Tek Recycling Ltd, skip servicing: £4,363
Currie & Brown UK Ltd, 16-17 Cornhill project management support services: £4,350
Paul Trinder Building Services, Bury Bus Station remove fence and reinstate waiting room: £3,996
Dignity Funerals Ltd, public funeral costs: £3,760
Mizkan Euro Ltd, cardboard rebate: £3,751
Truetech Integrated Ltd, decommission CCTV cameras: £3,347
QMS Services Limited, Mildenhall Hub roadways and pathways gritting maintenance: £3,185
Impact (Boston) Limited – Paperwork UK, ticket rolls for pay an display machines: £3,184
ADCO Construction , 35 St Andrew's Street retention: £2,898
Eastern Play Services Ltd, St Johns children's play area, supply of top soil and grass matting: £2,700
Lark Technology Group, Abbey Garden toilets EICR: £2,681
Jordan Environmental Ltd, Apex Ultralox drums: £2,622
Broxap Limited, West Suffolk Operational Hub Ilford steel seat: £2,577
Cargate Engineering Limited, Highbury Road Brandon soakaway and gully cleaning works: £2,566
Geoff Graphic Design, producing graphic design and digital artwork for various WSC parks: £2,500
G Signs & Design Ltd, signage for Newmarket leisure Centre: £2,470
Novus Property Solutions Ltd, Mildenhall Bus Station minor painting works: £2,450
J Presley Restoration Ltd, 141 Eastgate Street re-build of garden wall: £2,437
Clearway Enviromental Services (UK) Ltd, Mildenhall Swimming Pool security shutter doors and windows: £2,364
Raymar Leisure t/a/Digital Signage Company, WOWS magazine: £2,000
The British Museum Great Court Limited, treasure find: £1,950
Lark Technology Group, Nowton Park, Bury St Edmunds – installation of DB to allow future upgrade of PV system: £1,899
Novus Property Solutions Ltd, Nowton Park internal decoration of visitors centre WCs: £1,870
A J May (Carpentry), The Elms Brandon Repair damaged fencing around bin store, S/F new pair gates and supply and install heavy duty rotary washing lines: £1,825
BH Doors & Engineering Ltd, Parkway multi-storey car park repairs to electronic customer entrance door: £1,679
Pro-Flat Specialist Services Ltd, Moyse's Hall rear valley access scaffold: £1,520
Rudlings Solicitors LLP, legal fees: £1,509
Novus Property Solutions Ltd, Palace House Cottage Newmarket internal decoration: £1,410
R. H. Landscapes & Maintenance Ltd, installation of waste bins various sites: £1,375
GB Roadart Ltd, lining works at Jubilee Centre Mildenhall: £1,346
J9 Limited t/a Barriers Direct, to supply rubber reinforced bollards, shopping park bollards and removeable bollard: £1,318
G Signs & Design Ltd, signs and posts for on street parking, Newmarket: £1,284
Eastern Play Services Ltd, Flying Fortress play area – carry out repairs and renovations to seat: £1,247
Nicholas Thompson, Apex/Dragon Fest adverts and social media: £1,245
Mike Willsher Quality Carpets, 35 St Andrews Street, replace stair carpet: £1,220
House of Flags Limited, WSH service and repair to flagpoles: £1,183
Sundry Supplier, door refund: £1,159
Falcon Publications, cost to print extra copies of June-September programme: £1,147
D J Sears Limited, Mildenhall Bus Station re-bedding benches: £1,010
Abbey 1000 payments:
The Crafty Foxes, Abbey 1000 St Edmund plinth mosaic: £3,350
PR Matters, PR work for Abbey celebrations: £3,000
Richard Hoggett Heritage, pop-up exhibition: The Abbey of St Edmund: £2,000
Bec Austin, design work for printed programme for Abbey celebrations: £1,500
Scenic Productions, manufacture and delivery of plinths for Abbey 1000 products: £1,320
Premier Printers, Abbey 1000 what's on brochures: £1,310
BSE DMO LTD, publicity costs for Abbey millennium celebrations: £1,300
Louise Gridley – community artist and educator, contribution to mural project Abbey 1000: £1,000
University of Cambridge Library, transportation of manuscripts for Abbey exhibition: £945
Alex Uglow (AU Design), Banners – Secrets of the Abbey: £800
First Impressions, banners and artwork for Abbey 1000 celebrations: £680
Coastline Graphics Ltd, supply of panels and signage for Abbey 1000 displays: £500
Bury & West Suffolk Magazines Ltd, advert in Bury & West Suffolk Magazine for the Abbey of St Edmund millennium celebrations: £405
First Impressions, supply swing signs for Abbey celebrations: £231
Total: £18,342