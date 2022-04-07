Plans have been revealed for West Suffolk Hospital's new building which includes a vision for a 'garden hospital', multi-storey car park and the use of a manor house.

West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust has submitted an outline application for a new hospital of up to 100,000 square metres on land at Hardwick Manor in Bury St Edmunds as well as a surface and multi-storey car park with associated infrastructure, a structural landscape buffer, temporary construction compound and demolition of existing hospital buildings.

It also wants to change the use of Hardwick Manor from a single residential dwelling to health related uses associated with the new hospital.

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Phil Fuller

The planning application follows a consultation with residents about the use of the Hardwick Manor site as the hospital's current main building, in Hardwick Lane, is nearing the end of its life having been in use since 1974.

A planning statement said: "The building has now reached a point where future maintenance will not extend its viability beyond 2030 and, consequently, its replacement is critical to avoid the risk of public health caused by the infrastructure."

The application includes the demolition of the main hospital building, decant ward, diabetes centre, occupational health building and the administration building.

Aerial view of Hardwick Manor in Bury St Edmunds and part of its grounds in December 2020

Buildings to be retained are the catering block, G1 Macmillan Unit, Quince House, Education Centre, Wedgwood House, Day Surgery Unit and Eye Treatment Centre, staff accommodation, Busy Bees Nursery and St Nicholas Hospice Care.

The existing route to Hardwick Manor via Sharp Road would be removed and the main access to the new hospital would make use of the existing most westerly access off Hardwick Lane on the current site.

The junction would be upgraded through a new roundabout.

Heights of the building would range from four to seven storeys.

A design and access statement said the overarching vision is to 'create a garden hospital sitting within the mature parkland setting of the Hardwick Manor site'.

It said: "The garden hospital as a concept seeks to connect the internal hospital environment with the natural world around it.

"Positive benefits for patients include an improved overall experience, with both out and inpatients benefiting from views to the parkland during treatment or recuperation."

Among other details:

Bus operators have been consulted on extending the current bus route through the existing site to the proposed new hospital on the Hardwick Manor site and, if unable, the trust would provide a shuttle bus.

Extra parking provision would remove the need of the rugby club park and ride service and 'decrease the likelihood' of staff and visitors using surrounding residential streets.

The existing site has 1,748 parking spaces and the maximum number at the new site would be about 2,150 spaces.

When the new hospital building has been designed and the number of staff, bed numbers and outpatient appointments are known, the final parking numbers and layout would be agreed with West Suffolk Council.

The helipad on Hardwick Heath is expected to be upgraded for night flight under a separate application and the proposals include a helipad on the roof of part of the new building.

The construction of the new hospital would require about 650 construction workers.

The design and access statement added the application for Hardwick Manor would allow for office and support facilities for the new hospital.