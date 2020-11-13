Funeral of football attack victim Simon Dobbin to be held today

The funeral of Simon Dobbin who died five years after an attack by a group of football hooligans will be held this afternoon.

Simon, 48, passed away in his sleep at his Mildenhall home on October 21.

The Cambridge United fan was left needing 24-hour care and unable to walk or talk after the 90-second attack in Southend on March 21, 2015.

The funeral procession will leave G R Peachey & Sons, in North Terrace, Mildenhall at 12.10pm and travel towards Kings Street, St Andrew's Street and the High Street.

It will arrive at St Mary’s Church at about 12.25pm for a private family service.

At about 1.15pm to 1.25pm, Simon will be placed onto an antique funeral bier and the last post will be played.

He will then be taken to the cemetery.

About 24 people set upon Simon and his friends following a match between Cambridge and Southend United.

He spent a year in hospital and rehabilitation before returning home to Mildenhall.

Twelve men were jailed for violent disorder offences, with sentences ranging from 16 months to five years, and another man received a suspended sentence.

