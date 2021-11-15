A further stretch of the A14 between Newmarket and Bury St Edmunds will be shut for three months at night for ongoing roadworks.

The A14 eastbound between junctions 38 to 42 has been closed, between 9pm to 6am, since November 8 and work will finish on December 4.

It is part of a Highways England scheme to resurface, replace road markings and road studs, erect new safety barriers and put up new road signs.

Further maintenance work will take place on parts of the A14 from December 6 to March 7. Picture: Phil Fuller

The westbound carriageway, between junctions 43 to 38, will then be shut, between 8pm to 6am, from December 6 to March 7, except December 21 to January 4 and excluding Sundays.

Diversions will take place at junction 43, following the A134 to Thetford, then follow the A11 to re-join the A14 at junction 38.

Signs have been placed at the junctions on the A11 and A134 to try and deter vehicles from deviating from the diversion route, including information signs showing weight restriction on vehicles in villages such as Icklingham and Hengrave.

