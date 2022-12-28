Greater Anglia rail passengers are being urged to avoid travelling next week due to workers taking industrial action.

Members of the RMT union including Greater Anglia’s conductors, train cleaners and station staff as well as Network Rail’s signallers and maintenance teams are striking on January 3, 4, 6 and 7.

Members of the train drivers’ union ASLEF are striking on January 5.

Further industrial action is due to take place next week. Picture: Greater Anglia

All Greater Anglia services will be severely disrupted with reduced services between Norwich and London Liverpool Street, Colchester and London, Southend Victoria and London, and Stansted Airport and London.

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director, said: “We are very sorry that once again our customers will be disrupted by strikes.

“We’re only able to run a fraction of our usual services, so our advice again is to avoid using our trains on strike days.

“The rail industry is working hard to resolve these disputes and talks will continue with ASLEF and RMT to reach an agreement.”

Pre-booked train tickets on strike days can be changed, used to travel on either the day before or up to two days later or refunds can be applied for by getting in touch with original retailers.

There will be no rail replacement buses to replace trains not running due to the strike and services will also start up later than normal on Sunday 8 January.