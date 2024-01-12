The future of a popular pizza chain in Suffolk is unclear, with national reports suggesting some sites may be forced to close.

Papa Johns has nine stores across the county in Bury St Edmunds, Felixstowe, Haverhill, Ipswich, Lowestoft, Mildenhall, Newmarket and Stowmarket.

Reports nationally have indicated that the takeaway chain is set to close several locations due to higher costs – however this has not been confirmed.

Papa Johns in Lowestoft. Picture: Google

Papa Johns has been approached for comment.