GCSE results: Headteacher 'grateful' and 'incredibly proud' of latest cohort

The headteacher of a school has said she is 'grateful' and 'incredibly proud' after GCSE students had a considerably different results day to last week.

Nicola Hood at Mildenhall College Academy, said she was really pleased for her pupils, with many taking up places to study A-levels there next academic year.

She said: "I am really pleased for all of our students and feel they have been fairly rewarded for their hard work.

"The students have shown exceptional commitment and resilience during what has been a very difficult time.

"I am incredibly proud of each and every one of them and grateful that they have not had the same experience as our Sixth Form students last week."

There were 208 students in this years cohort with some notable results.

Haydn Fox achieved 10 grade nines, meaning he got the top grade in all of his GCSE subjects including history, maths, english and physics.

Reece Bright achieved five grade nines, four grade eights and a grade seven.

Rebecca Towler achieved grade seven and above in all eleven of her subjects including grade nine in physics.

The results this year were awarded based on teacher predictions, after a government u-turn on Monday deemed the algorithm set up by Ofqual to award grades before to be unfair.

Susan Byles, regional education director, said she was confident the teacher assessed grades were a fair reflection of the students efforts.

She said: "I am delighted to see that all of the students at Mildenhall College Academy have achieved grades which truly reflect their progress and hard work.

"The Centre Assessed Grades submitted by the academy to the examination boards went through a rigorous moderation and standardisation procedure not only within the academy but also across the eleven secondary academies in Academy Transformation Trust.

"As a result, we are confident that the grades achieved by all of our students accurately reflect the standards the students would have attained had they been able to sit the examinations under ‘normal’ circumstances.

"I would like to send my congratulations to all of the students receiving their GCSE results today at Mildenhall College Academy and to express my appreciation of the staff who worked so hard to ensure the students achieved what they deserved to."