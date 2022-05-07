Glamping pods could be set up at a historic pub to boost business and capitalise on the growth in 'staycations'.

Outdoor Inns has drafted plans for three temporary timber-built glamping pods on land at the back of The Lidgate Star, in Lidgate.

A planning document submitted to West Suffolk Council said the pods would each accommodate four to six people.

The Lidgate Star. Picture: Google Maps

The proposals, it said, would help boost tourism for the 'increasing staycation market' while benefitting businesses in the area.

"The accommodation will bring social benefits by diversifying the existing rural business to ensure the continued viability of the pub at a time where many village pubs are closing," it noted.

"The pods will help tie business to the pub and provide an increase in footfall and turnover for both the pub and other local services.

"The sustainable design of the pods helps reduce the environmental and visual impact, while respecting the character of the local countryside."

The pub, between Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket, is Grade II listed and has been in use for at least 160 years.

The document said the plans, which also includes the installation of fencing and a gate, would have 'very limited visual impact'.

The development would increase employment provision for the pub by 24 hours per week

It added: "The Lidgate Star represents an important part of a small community. This proposal will enable them to strengthen their ability to serve their community in to the future as well as contribute to a more robust tourism offer for the whole area with associated employment and economic gains."