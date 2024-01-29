A Suffolk golf club is gearing up to celebrate its centenary this year with a programme of events to mark the milestone.

Bury St Edmunds Golf Club, in Fornham All Saints, was the vision of the town’s then MP Colonel Walter Guinness who, back in 1922, wanted to purchase the land the club now sits on, on Tut Hill.

After approaching the borough council to look into the idea of a municipal golf course, which was not agreed, the club officially opened on October 24, 1924.

David Leek, left, with Andy McKee in front of a set of Arthur Matthews' clubs. Picture submitted

The day after the official opening, the Bury Free Press wrote: “Yesterday (Thursday) was an important day in the history of Bury for the new 18-hole golf course, at the west end of the town, was formally opened for play by Lady Evelyn Guinness.”

Now, 100 years on, the club will be launching its celebrations over the Easter weekend, culminating with a grand finale dinner and dance on October 26.

Colonel Guinness was not the only prominent individual who helped to found the club – a further nine prominent businessmen and members of the council will also be remembered during the celebration year, while monthly competitions are set to be renamed in recognition of their contribution.

The Bury St Edmunds Golf Club Centenary Wall

Among those to be honoured will also be the club’s first on-site professional, Arthur Matthews.

The club recently welcomed Arthur’s grandson, David Leek, from Adelaide in Australia, who met his cousin and current member Andy McKee for lunch at the clubhouse. During the visit, David was also given the opportunity to see a set of his grandfather’s clubs, which are now on display.

As well as celebratory events to mark 100 years of the club, the site has unveiled a centenary wall and said it was making a full length feature on the founding of the club.