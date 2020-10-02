Government confirms funding to rebuild West Suffolk Hospital

Funding has been confirmed to rebuild West Suffolk Hospital.

The Government today confirmed funding for 40 hospitals in a package worth £3.7 billion, with a further eight schemes invited to bid for future funding, to deliver 48 hospitals by 2030.

Last year West Suffolk was among more than 20 NHS trusts confirmed to receive a share of £100 million in seed funding to develop plans for new hospitals.

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds

Those trusts that received seed funding will now all be fully funded to deliver 25 new hospitals.

The Government says the funding will allow West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust to 'rebuild West Suffolk Hospital, replace poor estate and provide a better patient environment'.

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock, who is MP for West Suffolk, said: "We protected the NHS through the peak of coronavirus.

"Today we recommit to protect the NHS for years to come with the 40 new hospitals we will build over the next decade.

"I love the NHS and I will do all I can to make sure it is there for you and your family over the years to come.

"The biggest hospital building programme in a generation will help protect the NHS long into the future."

