Hospital bosses have shown a Government minister how ‘vital’ it is for them to be able to replace their ageing site as soon as possible.

Lord Nicholas Markham CBE, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), visited West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds on August 8 to discuss plans for a new hospital.

Lord Markham, who has responsibility for NHS capital, land and estates, including the New Hospital Programme (NHP), and the national NHP team toured West Suffolk Hospital, visiting wards F7, F8 and F10 before seeing the ‘significant progress’ being made regarding the trust’s planned estates maintenance programmes to support its RAAC (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete) infrastructure.

Lord Markham and a patient. Picture: West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust

They also met the trust executive team, system stakeholders, staff and patients – who all shared their thoughts on the new hospital project.

Following the visit, Lord Markham said: “It was great to visit West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust and speak to staff and patients about the new hospital for Bury St. Edmunds, as well as visit the new site and see the advanced RAAC maintenance work under way.

“We are investing in new NHS facilities across the country so patients can access high quality care in state-of-the-art hospitals, both now and in the years to come.

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds

“This includes the East of England which will benefit from seven new hospitals by 2030 and this week I’ve been visiting some of the sites, including West Suffolk, which will be prioritised due to the presence of RAAC. This is a fundamental part of our plan to cut waiting lists – one of the government’s top five priorities.

“In the long term, our new standardised design means we can rapidly replicate new hospitals across the country, helping to speed up construction and deliver on our commitment of 40 new hospitals by 2030.”

During the visit Lord Markham and his team provided an overview of future plans for the NHP and what the approach could mean for West Suffolk, including an interactive session featuring virtual reality.

The event follows an official visit in May by the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Steve Barclay, after the renewed commitment by the Government to set aside a significant envelope of more than £20 billion for the programme, with continuous investment beyond 2030.

Jude Chin, chair of West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT), said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Lord Markham, chair of NHS England Richard Meddings and NHP colleagues to the trust.

“Whilst our estates team have been doing a superb job in maintaining the ageing estate of our existing hospital, it was imperative to be able to show Lord Markham how vital it is for us to be able to replace the hospital site as soon as possible. Being able to meet our patients and staff too really brought home the impact the new hospital will have on the whole of our community.”

Lord Markham, Christopher Todd and Sue Wilkinson. Picture: West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust

Gary Norgate, programme director for the Trust’s new hospital project, said: “It was great to share our exciting plans for a much-needed new West Suffolk Hospital that will serve future generations of patients and our workforce.”

The project team will continue to prepare an outline business case and carry on working closely with the DHSC’s New Hospital Programme team to develop the new hospital.

Jo Churchill, MP for Bury St Edmunds, added: “I was delighted to welcome Lord Markham to West Suffolk Hospital for a day of roundtable discussions, to walk the new site and to give people the chance to experience the immersive virtual reality presentation on the new West Suffolk Hospital 2.0.

“The new hospital is a significant investment in the future of healthcare here in Bury St Edmunds. Its state-of-the-art design and capabilities stand as a testament to our commitment to progress and innovation.”

In 2020, WSFT was confirmed as one of 40 trusts across the country to receive funding for new build projects as part of the NHP.

The existing hospital buildings on Hardwick Lane were built in 1974 and have already long exceeded their intended 30-year life span. The trust has invested heavily in their upkeep over recent years, but they are increasingly becoming no longer fit for purpose.

In 2022, outline planning permission was granted for the Hardwick Manor site making it the preferred site for the new hospital.