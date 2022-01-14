A village GP has been dismissed from his role after being found to have conducted himself in an 'unprofessional' manner.

Dr Robert Keane, based at the Lakenheath Surgery, was struck off following an inquiry by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS).

The doctor, who qualified to practice in 1985, became the subject of an NHS England investigation in 2020.

The Lakenheath Surgery, where Dr Keane practiced.

A subsequent MPTS tribunal concluded that Dr Keane should be suspended for a year, noting that his behaviour amounted to serious misconduct.

He was said to have demonstrated "unprofessional" behaviour towards colleagues involved in the investigation into him, justifying the imposition of sanctions.

The tribunal initially assessed that there was a possibility of Dr Keane demonstrating "insight and remediation" in the future, which would have made it possible for him to resume practice.

Nevertheless, it has now concluded that Dr Keane failed to demonstrate remediation - and that his actions had brought the medical profession into disrepute.

The practitioner had informed the tribunal that he was now retired, and, thus, was not engaging with any further inquiries into his conduct.

In a document outlining its rationale for the decision to dismiss Dr Keane, the MPTS stated: "The Tribunal reminded itself that the reputation of the profession as a whole is more important than the interests of an individual doctor.

"The Tribunal determined that Dr Keane’s behaviour is fundamentally incompatible with continued registration.

"The Tribunal considered that, given the seriousness of his misconduct coupled with no evidence of insight or remediation, the factors referenced above do not allow the Tribunal to find a lesser sanction than erasure to be sufficient to protect the public and maintain public confidence in the profession and uphold proper professional standards for members of the profession."